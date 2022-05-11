Farfetch Celebrates Its Beauty Launch With a West Hollywood-style Party

The historic Schindler House in West Hollywood was the site for the Farfetch Beauty launch party on Tuesday evening to celebrate the luxury fashion platform’s foray into beauty products.

The British luxury fashion company, created in 2008 by Portuguese billionaire José Neves, acquired earlier this year Los Angeles cult beauty retailer Violet Grey with an eye on expanding into a new category. On April 20, Farfetch launched its beauty marketplace by posting more than 100 prestige beauty brands on its e-commerce platform. The brands cover skin care, makeup, hair, fragrance, bath and body, and well-being.

Holli Rogers, Farfetch’s chief brand officer, said Los Angeles was the perfect spot for a launch party. “We have been focusing on the U.S. in general for marketing this year,” said the Texas native who now lives in London where Farfetch is headquartered. “We have a really strong customer base here.”

She said fashion customers were asking that Farfetch become more of a one-stop shop location where they could buy high-end clothes and beauty products.

The Schindler House, with its avant-garde architecture style, was the perfect spot for launching something new. It was designed in the early 1920s by renowned architect Rudolph Schindler who created something unique at the time with the house’s spare concrete walls and sliding wood and glass panels connecting to the outdoor landscaped area.

On hand at the party was Cassandra Grey, who started Violet Grey some nine years ago, as well as her partner, Samantha Ronson, a DJ and musician. January Jones, who spent several years on the “Mad Men” TV series, was there with her mother, Karen Jones.

Also attending were members of the Farfetch beauty global collective, a community of brand founders, industry experts and creatives to help Fartfetch take a new approach to beauty. Some of those collective members were hairstylist Jawara, actor and skateboarder Nico Hiraga and drag artist Violet Chachki.