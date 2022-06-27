Farm Rio Opens First L.A. Store

Farm Rio is setting down permanent roots in Los Angeles.

The Brazilian contemporary brand known for tropical print puffers and resort-ready dresses and swimwear is setting up its thatched-roof shop near the ocean, on Venice’s Abbott Kinney Boulevard.

The 1,900-square-foot store opens Monday at 1326 Abbott Kinney.

“We’re so excited to be back in this incredible city (following our 2019 pop-up also in the neighborhood) and to welcome in existing customers and new ones,” said Fabio Barreto, chief executive officer of Farm Rio. “Venice Beach has the same energy as our hometown, Rio, so this new store really feels like our home away from home. This opening also marks an important step in our global expansions efforts, following locations in SoHo (New York), Miami and Paris in the last few years.”

Farm Rio began in 1997 at a marketplace in Rio de Janeiro, founded by Katia Barros and Marcello Bastos.

In 2019, Farm Rio opened its first U.S. brick-and-mortar stores on Prince Street in Manhattan’s SoHo and in the Aventura Mall in Miami. The brand also sells at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom, where it launched footwear in April as part of an exclusive partnership.

Through escapist Instagram marketing, collaborations with Levi’s and others, and an influencer gifting plan that cultivated a Hollywood fanbase including Sarah Jessica Parker, Busy Phillips and Kerry Washington, the brand was able to grow sales during the pandemic.

Operated under the publicly traded Grupo de Moda Soma, Brazil’s biggest fashion group encompassing seven brands, Farm Rio accounts for 40 percent of overall revenue.