Fashinnovation will host its third all-day conference, “Fashion Is to Love,” on Sept. 4 during New York Fashion Week.

The conference’s mission is to showcase innovations in technology that are shaping the fashion industry.

The full-day event will be held at the Fashion Institute of Technology from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be 24 panels, including discussions, fireside chats and keynote talks. There will also be a fashion show/installation curated by Neon Cowboys, which is introducing their clothing collection for the first time.

Among the more than 50 speakers are Susan Rockefeller; Shelley Zalis, chief executive officer, The Female Quotient; Carry Somers, founder, Fashion Revolution; Brie and Nikki Bella of The Bella Twins; Burak Cakmak, dean of fashion at Parsons School of Design; Bill Wackermann, ceo of Wilhelmina, and Dana Davis, vice president of sustainability at Mara Hoffman.

Fashinnovation was founded by husband and wife Marcelo and Jordana Guimaraes. Marcelo’s background is in technology, while Jordana has been in the marketing and public relations field.

“Based on where all of the trends in the fashion industry are nowadays — transparency, storytelling, sustainability, collaboration, inclusivity, etc. — love is the emotion that it all stems from,” said Jordana Guimaraes. “We are excited to keep growing this community of innovators, who are shaping the fashion industry via technologies,” added Marcelo Guimaraes.

People can register for the conference on the company’s web site.