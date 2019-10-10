Fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski is the latest personality to launch an official YouTube channel.

For many fans, mention of his name conjures up wedding and engagement photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. At YouTube, he joins stylesetters such as Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Lopez. With more than 360,000 Instagram followers, Lubomirski brings with him considerable international reach. Aside from photographing last year’s royal wedding, the New York-based creative has captured an army of celebrities over the years with his camera. On Wednesday, for example, he posted a photograph of himself with fellow Brit Beckham.

Lubomirski’s YouTube channel will spotlight his refined style, agility in capturing beauty and adeptness at crafting content. A natural conversationalist, vegan and activist, the lensman will use his channel to address social issues, as well. Well-connected with a galaxy of A-listers, Lubomirski will also use YouTube as a vehicle for his celebrity interview series, personal reflections, behind-the-scenes moments from his photo shoots and how-to videos.

Describing the opportunity as a “behind-the-scenes look into my life,” Lubomirski said in a statement, “With this YouTube channel I will get a chance to show my viewers exactly what it is I do, whether it’s on set, attending events, or sitting down with the industry’s top creatives.”

His official channel can be found at youtube.com/alexilubomirski with new content slated be added every Thursday. For starters, there are two videos to lead the launch — including the premiere of Lubomirski’s original series called “Face to Face,” where he will chat with influential creatives about how they got to where they are, and the highs and lows they had to deal with along the way. The first will feature a sit-down with YouTube’s head of beauty and fashion Derek Blasberg.

Busy as ever, Lubomirski shot tennis ace Serena Williams unretouched for Harper’s Bazaar’s August cover and feature story. He also photographed an Esquire cover with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino, who joined forces for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” And there were recent shoots wth Millie Bobby Brown for Vogue Italia and Kristen Stewart for Harper’s Bazaar U.K. He also has crafted a vegan watch strap for Movado, as part of its Artist Series.

Earlier this year Lubomirski launched Creatives4Change, a social media platform designed to help cultivate change in the fashion industry. To kick off the program, he called on the fashion pack to stop working with fur, feathers and exotic skins and many, including InStyle’s Laura Brown and Diane von Furstenberg, obliged. The multitasking lensman has also written a few books, including the children’s book “Thank You for My Dreams” that was released earlier this year. All sales from the book benefit the nonprofit Concern Worldwide.