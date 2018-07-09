DECADES PAST: The Thirties will be the focus of the new exhibition at London’s Fashion and Textile Museum, “Night and Day: 1930s Fashion and Photographs.” It will run from October 12 to Jan. 20, 2019.

The exhibition will aim to take the viewer on an exploration of nine social themes that defined the styles of the Thirties, such as the concept of suburban living, which inspired many daytime fashions.

It will also feature 50 styles of popular eveningwear from the decade, such as long evening dresses and floor-length gowns in satin and crepe fabric, in bias-cut silhouettes. Day-to-day outfits will be on show, including floral day dresses, beach pajamas and trousers for women. There will be a total of 100 ensembles on display.

Photographs from Cecil Beaton, one of Britain’s most influential portrait photographers, will be part of a display called “Thirty from the ‘30s.” Beaton shot for Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Tatler, capturing the decade’s most prominent figures in fashion, film and the arts and society.

There will be portraits of Salvador Dalí, Elsa Schiaparelli, Marlene Dietrich and Katharine Hepburn alongside photos of Beaton’s private house — and parties for which he was famous.