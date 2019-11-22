PEER-TO-PEER: At this year’s Fashion Awards in London, the British Fashion Council will be celebrating the Designer’s Designer, an accolade that coincides with the launch of the BFC’s new membership program.

Nominees include Christopher Kane, Roksanda Ilincic, Margaret Howell, Jonathan Anderson and Simone Rocha. The membership program’s 80 founding members will be voting for the winner of the Designer’s Designer award.

It will be presented during the 2019 ceremony, which takes place at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 2.

According to the BFC, all nominees were chosen for having had a “global impact” and because they “moved the needle in increasing their positive brand perception” through collaborations, product design and creativity.

The new BFC membership scheme aims to raise funds for designers, business programs, education and scholarships, and wants to encourage a stronger sense of community and collaboration among its members. It also aims to tap into “a much wider community, not just the brands that are part of the schedule at London Fashion Week,” said BFC chair Stephanie Phair.

It will provide a new revenue stream for the BFC. Membership fees are based on annual turnover, and range from designer members to patron members. Businesses with up to 1 million pounds in turnover pay 500 pounds a year with the rates increasing incrementally. Brands with turnover in excess of 100 million pounds, such as Burberry, are asked to become patrons.