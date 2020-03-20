How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Donating to Fight the Coronavirus Pandemic

Fashion and beauty brands are the latest to launch initiatives to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Indie and established names are making donations or raising funds for various organizations that are fighting the impact of COVID-19 on local and national communities.

Several brands, including beauty brands Farmacy and Grande Cosmetics, as well as contemporary fashion label Everlane, are donating to Feeding America, the nationwide network of food banks that is providing meals to children and low-income individuals.

Read More: Fashion Industry Leaders Raise Funds to Fight COVID-19

Celebrity-founded brands are also launching giveback initiatives. Kim Kardashian West’s Skims shapewear brand is donating 20 percent of sales from its cotton collection to Baby2Baby and Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs beauty brand is donating 20 percent of sales to food banks in New York City and Los Angeles.

Here, WWD compiles 19 fashion and beauty brands that are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Alice + Olivia

Fashion label Alice + Olivia is teaming with No Kid Hungry to combat COVID-19, donating 10 percent of online sales back to the organization.

Aritzia

Fashion retailer Aritzia is donating all profits to its Aritzia Community Relief Fund, which provides financial support to its employees and overseas partners.

Billie

Millennial-minded shaving brand, Billie, is donating $100,000 through its 1 percent social mission to local food banks across the country.

BioClarity

Clean skin-care brand BioClarity is donating 1 percent of sales from April 1 to 7 to Feeding America.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop is launching several initiatives to combat COVID-19 globally. In the U.K., the brand’s team is donating care packages to local hospitals and in North America, the brand is donating 30,000 units of cleansing products to shelters and senior citizen communities.

Cora

Women’s personal-care brand Cora is offering a free month’s supply of its organic applicator tampons. The initiative is meant to offer an easier option for women to obtain essential products without leaving their homes.

Everlane

Everlane is donating all proceeds from its 100% Human collection to Feeding America. The collection includes sweatshirts, T-shirts and tank tops ranging in price from $25 to $48.

Farmacy

Clean beauty brand Farmacy announced on March 18 it is donating 10,000 meals a day for the next month to Feeding America and will be matching donations made by customers through its dedicated donations page farmacybeauty.com/foodforall.

Grande Cosmetics

From March 18 to 31, Grande Cosmetics is offering 15 percent off all orders and will be donating 15 percent of all order revenue to Feeding America.

Haus Labs

Lady Gaga’s beauty line, Haus Labs, is donating 20 percent of a week’s worth of sales to food banks in New York City and Los Angeles providing food to those impacted by COVID-19.

Jennifer Meyer

Fine-jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer is donating 20 percent of sales through the end of March to Baby2Baby, which is providing essentials to children in need. Meyer has served as a board member for the organization for three years.

“Right now, children are in dire need of basic necessities,” she wrote in a March 17 Instagram post. “Parents are out of work, not making a penny, can’t afford to buy items like formula, food or diapers for their children. I’ve heard directly from parents going to the store with their last $5 to buy formula and none is even available. Please donate whatever you can to help these families who need it the most.”

Kendra Scott

Jewelry line Kendra Scott is expanding its “Shop for Good” initiative to support COVID-19 efforts. The brand is donating 50 percent of proceeds from its Everlyne Bracelets to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund and will also be donating 500,000 meals for the initiative.

Customers will also have the chance to donate 20 percent of their purchases over a two-day period to a charity of their choice.

Live the Process

Contemporary fashion label Live the Process is donating 20 percent of sales to local food banks in New York City.

Sézane

French fashion label Sézane is donating 10 percent of proceeds to support French hospitals working to combat COVID-19.

Skims

Kim Kardashian West’s Skims shapewear line is turning the restock of her Cotton Collection into a charitable initiative. The brand will be donating 20 percent of profits from the collection to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program. The pieces range in price from $18 to $56 and will be restocked on the brand’s e-commerce site on March 23.

Staud

Staud is offering a 25 percent off sitewide sale until March 31 and will be donating 10 percent of sales to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, which is providing meals to those in need in the Los Angeles area.

Stoney Clover Lane

Customizable accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane is donating 10 percent of its online sales from March 17 to 20 to Baby2Baby.

SVNR

Jewelry line SVNR is donating 50 percent of its e-commerce sales to Meals on Wheels, which is providing food to senior citizens in the U.S.

Tanya Taylor

Designer Tanya Taylor is donating 10 percent of e-commerce sales to Kids in Need, a national nonprofit that provides school supplies to teachers and students.

“The business I have dedicated every part of my life to for eight years is being put to the test and our idea of the future is rapidly changing,” she wrote in a March 19 Instagram post. “It feels like time is not on our side and every hour is a marathon to find solutions. It’s exhausting.”

Read more here:

These Celebrities Are Donating to Fight the Coronavirus Pandemic

How COVID-19 Is Impacting Fashion, Beauty and Retail

How Indie Beauty Retailers Are Coping With the Coronavirus

WATCH: North West Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Show