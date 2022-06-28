×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Fashion

Valentino Couture Show in Rome a Way to Give Back to the City

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Taking Action Against Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Brands like Patagonia, Lululemon, Prabal Gurung and more are launching initiatives to support reproductive rights in response to Friday’s ruling.

Abortion rights demonstrators hold signs up
Abortion rights demonstrators hold signs up as they march down New York's University Place during a protest in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Sipa USA via AP

Fashion and beauty brands are taking action against the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Following the Supreme Court’s announcement Friday that it was overturning Roe v. Wade after the ruling was in law for nearly 50 years — now effectively banning the constitutional right to an abortion — many brands took to social media to voice their outrage and show their support for reproductive rights.

Patagonia was among the many fashion brands that is taking action against the ruling, announcing that it will cover bail for employees who are arrested while protesting the Supreme Court’s decision. Other brands like Prabal Gurung, Lululemon, The Body Shop and others have pledged their support by donating to various abortion funds and reproductive rights organizations.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the fashion and beauty brands taking action against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Related Galleries

Patagonia

Patagonia announced on Friday that it will cover the bail for all employees, both full time and part time, who are arrested while peacefully protesting the Supreme Court’s decision.

The brand also shared locations of protests nationwide on its Instagram, with the caption: “Patagonia supports the dignity of choice. From Georgia to California, reproductive rights are in our court now.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods said Friday that it was expanding its employee benefits to offer up to $4,000 to any employee who needs to travel out of state to receive an abortion. The company is extending this benefit to employees’ spouses and dependents.

“We recognize people feel passionately about this topic — and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision,” read a statement from chairman Ed Stack and chief executive officer Lauren Hobart. “However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration. We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them.”

The Estée Lauder Cos.

Beauty conglomerate The Estée Lauder Cos. is also expanding its health care benefits for employees to include coverage of travel and lodging necessary to access reproductive health care in another state.

“This expansion of travel and lodging is part of our overarching approach to continuing to provide equitable access to health and well-being services for our full-time, benefits-eligible and part-time benefits-enrolled employees in the U.S.” read a statement from the company.

Parade

Innerwear brand Parade has released a “Don’t F–k With Us” collection with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the National Network of Abortion Funds. The collection includes two briefs and a scarf ranging in price from $15 to $28.

Prabal Gurung

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung has reissued his “Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights” T-shirt since the Supreme Court’s ruling. Gurung is donating all proceeds to Planned Parenthood.

“Attack on the right to choose is a direct attack and threat to our democracy,” Gurung wrote in part. “Abortion rights are directly related to democracy as it is a part of health care, people’s right to control their bodies and health, and, above all, people’s right to choose.”

Clare V.

Fashion brand Clare V. released an “Egalité Pour Les Femmes” (which translates to “Equality for Women) T-shirt and is donating 10 percent of net sales to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Lululemon

Athleticwear brand Lululemon is donating $500,000 to the Center for Reproductive Rights and is continuing its support of the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

The Jennifer Fisher Jewelry brand donated 15 percent of sales from the past weekend to The National Network of Abortion Funds.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop said it is donating $25,000 to Planned Parenthood.

Macy’s Inc.

Retailer Macy’s Inc. said is expanding its medical coverage to provide travel reimbursement for employees who need to visit another state to receive reproductive health care services.

“Through our value of Acceptance, we lean into supporting personal decisions — which fully aligns with the commitment we made through our social purpose platform, Mission Every One — empowering more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities,” the company said in a statement.

READ MORE REACTIONS TO ROE V. WADE HERE: 

Fashion Industry Reacts to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade 

Lizzo to Donate $500,000 to Planned Parenthood from Upcoming Tour 

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Hot Summer Bags

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

How Fashion, Beauty Brands Are Responding

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad