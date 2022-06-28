How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Taking Action Against Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Fashion and beauty brands are taking action against the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Following the Supreme Court’s announcement Friday that it was overturning Roe v. Wade after the ruling was in law for nearly 50 years — now effectively banning the constitutional right to an abortion — many brands took to social media to voice their outrage and show their support for reproductive rights.

Patagonia was among the many fashion brands that is taking action against the ruling, announcing that it will cover bail for employees who are arrested while protesting the Supreme Court’s decision. Other brands like Prabal Gurung, Lululemon, The Body Shop and others have pledged their support by donating to various abortion funds and reproductive rights organizations.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the fashion and beauty brands taking action against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Patagonia announced on Friday that it will cover the bail for all employees, both full time and part time, who are arrested while peacefully protesting the Supreme Court’s decision.

The brand also shared locations of protests nationwide on its Instagram, with the caption: “Patagonia supports the dignity of choice. From Georgia to California, reproductive rights are in our court now.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods said Friday that it was expanding its employee benefits to offer up to $4,000 to any employee who needs to travel out of state to receive an abortion. The company is extending this benefit to employees’ spouses and dependents.

“We recognize people feel passionately about this topic — and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision,” read a statement from chairman Ed Stack and chief executive officer Lauren Hobart. “However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration. We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them.”

The Estée Lauder Cos.

Beauty conglomerate The Estée Lauder Cos. is also expanding its health care benefits for employees to include coverage of travel and lodging necessary to access reproductive health care in another state.

“This expansion of travel and lodging is part of our overarching approach to continuing to provide equitable access to health and well-being services for our full-time, benefits-eligible and part-time benefits-enrolled employees in the U.S.” read a statement from the company.

Parade

Innerwear brand Parade has released a “Don’t F–k With Us” collection with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the National Network of Abortion Funds. The collection includes two briefs and a scarf ranging in price from $15 to $28.

Prabal Gurung

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung has reissued his “Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights” T-shirt since the Supreme Court’s ruling. Gurung is donating all proceeds to Planned Parenthood.

“Attack on the right to choose is a direct attack and threat to our democracy,” Gurung wrote in part. “Abortion rights are directly related to democracy as it is a part of health care, people’s right to control their bodies and health, and, above all, people’s right to choose.”

Clare V.

Fashion brand Clare V. released an “Egalité Pour Les Femmes” (which translates to “Equality for Women) T-shirt and is donating 10 percent of net sales to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Athleticwear brand Lululemon is donating $500,000 to the Center for Reproductive Rights and is continuing its support of the Black Women’s Health Imperative.

Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

The Jennifer Fisher Jewelry brand donated 15 percent of sales from the past weekend to The National Network of Abortion Funds.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop said it is donating $25,000 to Planned Parenthood.

Macy’s Inc.

Retailer Macy’s Inc. said is expanding its medical coverage to provide travel reimbursement for employees who need to visit another state to receive reproductive health care services.

“Through our value of Acceptance, we lean into supporting personal decisions — which fully aligns with the commitment we made through our social purpose platform, Mission Every One — empowering more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities,” the company said in a statement.

