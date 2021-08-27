×
Fashion and Beer? Fashion Brands Are Looking to Brewing Companies for Their Latest Collaborations

Fashion brands and brewing companies like M.Gemi, Modelo and Starter have recently released beer-themed merchandise.

Fashion Beer Collaborations: Fashion Brands Team
A campaign image from the Modelo x 424 co-branded capsule collection. Courtesy of Modelo

The fashion world is no stranger to the unexpected collaboration, with brands regularly teaming with companies across multiple industries.

While this year has seen several fashion brands and designers delve into the wine industry, other brands are going in on the beer world with new collaborations for streetwear apparel, athleisure and footwear.

Here, WWD looks at some of the most recent collaborations between fashion brands and brewing companies. Read on for more.

Modelo

Fashion Beer Collaborations: Fashion Brands Team With Brewing Companies in Summer 2021
A campaign image from the Modelo x 424 co-branded capsule collection. Courtesy of Modelo

Mexican beer company Modelo is taking aim at the streetwear market with its co-branded clothing collaboration with premium streetwear and design stores across the U.S. The company’s first collection, which dropped on Aug. 26, is created with 424’s founder Guillermo Andrade and includes bandanas, jeans and a range of upcycled shirts that feature both companies’ logos.

“Modelo has an edge that we’ve found translates well through the vision of iconic streetwear designers who want to create fashion-forward apparel with the brand that excites our shared audiences,” said Rene Ramos, vice president of field, lifestyle and experiential marketing at Constellation Brands, the company exclusively brewing, importing and marketing Modelo beers in the U.S.

Modelo is continuing the initiative with more streetwear collections that will drop through the end of the year. The company will be working with KidSuper’s founder and designer Colm Dillane in New York; Centre TX in Austin, Texas;  RSVP Gallery in Chicago, and Unknwn in Miami.

M.Gemi

Fashion Beer Collaborations: Fashion Brands Team With Brewing Companies in Summer 2021
M.Gemi’s collaboration with Peroni. Kate Haus Photography

To celebrate their shared Italian heritage, shoe brand M.Gemi and beer company Peroni teamed for a capsule collection of sneakers released on Aug. 24. The white sneakers are handmade in Italy and feature a blue leather detailing and a small red Peroni flag. The shoes retail for $228 and are available in men’s and women’s sizing on M.Gemi’s website.

Starter

Fashion Beer Collaborations: Fashion Brands Team With Brewing Companies in Summer 2021
Pieces from Starter’s Budweiser collaboration. Courtesy of Starter

Iconix Brand Group-owned apparel brand Starter celebrated its 50th anniversary in August by teaming with several global brands, including Budweiser and Coca-Cola, for a capsule collection. The collection includes pieces that reflect iconic moments from the last 50 years, such as Coke teaching the world to sing on a hilltop and Budweiser’s Bud Bowl.

Starter, best-known in the sports world for its jackets, kicked off the collaboration in January with a collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and hats designed with Budweiser’s red and white colorway and logo. The pieces are available on the brand’s website and range in price from $35 to $170.

