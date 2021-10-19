×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Q3 Organic Sales Rise 10% as Gucci Slows in Asia

Business

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Business

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-family Executives

Modest Fashion Boutique Elle B. Zhou Has Big Ambitions

Inside the store that's on a mission to change what modest fashion can be.

Gallery Icon View ALL 8 Photos

Elle B. Mambetov wants to expand the idea of what modest fashion can be.

The Texas-born designer from a self-described “super Christian” family converted to Islam four years ago, and rebranded her Elle B. Zhou fashion label from “Miley Cyrus swinging on the wall” as she called it, to covered-up and colorful with an avant-garde spirit.

She landed in Los Angeles after a controversial start in London that included imprisonment for fraud, but she maintains her innocence.

Seeking a fresh start, in November 2020, she opened the Elle B. Zhou modest fashion luxury boutique in L.A.’s Beverly Center, featuring her own graphic print ready-to-wear, and several other brands from the Middle East, including Azzi and Osta (Lebanon); Raya Salloum (Lebanon); Yasmin Mansour (Doha), Kojak Studio (Cairo) and Okhtein handbags (Cairo). Prices are $2,000 to $50,000.

Related Galleries

“After I converted, my style started to change; no one forced me to wear a hijab, it was natural for me,” she said during a recent store visit of wanting to dress more modestly. “But when I was looking for something to wear, it was, where are the clothes? Everything was really cheap material, or all black. And I never wear black. I don’t want to.”

Cut to her boutique, a candy store of eye-catching designs with tiered tulle evening dresses, wrap skirts and hand-beaded bomber jackets displayed on mannequins that show how garments can be styled in a modest way, with sequined or tulle long-sleeved T-shirts underneath, or colorful coats on top, for example.

“It’s a how-to guide for layering,” Mambetov said, noting that about 40 percent of her clientele is Muslim. “A lot of people dress modestly who are not Muslim,” she added of the mix of Hollywood stylists, rappers and people “looking for something nobody else has” who walk through her door on level seven of the Beverly Center, where her neighbors are Gucci and Balenciaga.

The Elle B. Zhou boutique is decorated in wallpaper of her own design, with a pillar covered in Arabic text that has beckoned some customers who are surprised to read their language in an American store.

There’s a sewing machine and seamstress on site to do alterations or customizations for shoppers, who can finish their look with diamond pendants from Terzihan (Istanbul), Dreamboule (Milan) and Tzuri (Beverly Hills) — and snap up a handmade-in-Rome Ecriteau velvet jewelry box resembling giant gumdrops. She also stocks Vanilla Pod, Rose Pellet and other scents from the Arcadia perfume brand by Dubai-based Amna Al Habtoor, a regular in Arab fashion magazines and the daughter of Dubai business leader, Sultan Al Habtoor.

Expansion into a 6,000-square-foot space on level eight of the Beverly Center is in the works for January, so she can incorporate lower price points into her buy, as well as men’s wear and caftans.  She also plans to launch a line of modest Elle B. Zhou swimwear next year.

“All I want to do is make the world inclusive. It goes back to my first Ramadan, I wanted an Allah necklace and there was nowhere to find it.”

Now she’s got one — by Dubai brand Yataghan — for sale in her store.

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Modest Fashion Boutique in L.A. Has

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad