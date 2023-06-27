Spotlight on Little High, Little Low

Since 2018, designer Rebecca Ravenna has been steadily developing her independent, contemporary fashion label, Little High, Little Low. Originally known for its vintage band T-shirts, the brand took a moment to refresh and enter a new chapter this year with an updated assortment of fashionable essentials and a redesigned website, while upholding its direct-to-consumer, slow fashion and ethical business model, sustainable production practices and overarching inspiration from music.

“I think the meaning of Little High, Little Low has changed slightly in a sense that before it was about mixing a vintage band tee with Chanel, and that was the literal interpretation,” Ravenna, the founder and creative director, said, adding the brand name was also a nod to mental health. Since then, the designer has evolved her ethos by designing intuitively to only offer high-quality, easy-to-wear essentials that fill the void within her own closet.

Looks from Little High, Little Low. Courtesy of Little High, Little Low.

“My barometer is, ‘Am I eliminating my desire as a consumer to look elsewhere for whatever category we’re talking about?’ If for me, the answer is yes, I still think there are better, or I can find what I want, then that tells me I either need to up my designs, or the style isn’t necessary,” she said, adding her current personal closet is 95 percent filled with her brand’s fashions, which helps with the creative process of determining which new styles to launch each month.

Now, the brand is offering effortless basics with a cool ’90s, minimalist twist with styles named after iconic rock musicians, bands and song lyrics. For instance, ribbed stretch cotton “Freddie” tank tops named after Queen’s Live Aid performance; a pair of perfectly slouchy “Ozzy” gray suit trousers; an array of classic cotton T-shirts (both oversize and boxy); vintage-inspired cotton denim, classic mid-rise, straight leg, genderless-cut jeans and more. In addition, the brand’s debut handbag, which dropped this month, boasts a sleek, shoulder bag silhouette in black cowhide leather — a luxe, transitional essential at a sharp price-point. In the future, the brand plans to offer luxe knits and expand its outerwear program to complete their customer’s mix-and-match, minimalist-minded wardrobe.

A look from Little High, Little Low. Courtesy of Little High, Little Low.

In addition, Ravenna hired Tennesha Vanterpool (who she’s known since 2015) as chief operating officer; both Vanterpool and Ravenna emphasized the importance of expanding and connecting with LHLL’s intimate community.

“We’re very active in our DMS. I am constantly encouraging people to DM us with questions and I will discuss anything from, ‘Hey, how is your day?’ to ‘What’s coming out? What size should I get in this? How would you style this piece?’ It’s kind of like personal styling and shopping in our DMs; we have a deep connection to our customer base,” Ravenna said, adding the direct, personal access has not only helped grow their clientele, but developed loyal followers over the years. In addition, the brand emphasizes this connection through their website’s blog, Spotify playlists and in-person events in Chicago.