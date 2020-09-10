With less than two months left before the 2020 presidential election, several major fashion brands and designers are working to encourage their customers to vote.

Many have teamed with organizations such as Rock the Vote, I Am a Voter and When We All Vote for their initiatives, which help customers register to vote and provide them with essential tools ahead of the election.

Others have designed limited-edition collections or pieces inspired by the election, with proceeds benefiting various organizations.

One of the most major initiatives is the Believe in Better collection supporting former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, which is an effort between 19 prominent American designers.

Here, WWD looks at some fashion brands and how they are encouraging people to vote.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic is releasing face masks that read “Vote for a Better Republic” as part of their voter registration initiative. The brand is teaming with Rock the Vote to provide voter educational tools to prepare for the election. The masks retail for $15, with $5 from each sale going back to the organization.

Additionally, the brand has revealed its fall campaign, titled “Will Work for a Better Republic.”

Baublebar

Baublebar is releasing a retro-inspired flower pendant necklace that reads “Watch Out I Vote.” The accessories brand is working with I Am a Voter for the voting initiative and is donating 10 percent of proceeds back to the organization. The necklace retails for $42.

The brand is further encouraging its customers to vote by asking them to post photos with #WatchOutIVoted on Election Day or when mailing in their ballots.

Believe in Better Collection

A group of 19 American designers have joined forces to support former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in their presidential campaign by creating a collection called Believe in Better.

The collection includes limited-edition shirts, sweatshirts, totes, scarves, face masks and jewelry that support Biden’s campaign designed by the likes of Joseph Altuzarra, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Jonathan Cohen, Carly Cushnie, Kathryn and Lizzie Fortunato, Victor Glemaud, Prabal Gurung, Gabriela Hearst, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler, Brett Heyman of Edie Parker, Aurora James of Brother Vellies, Thakoon Panichgul, Monique Pean, Joe Perez, Vera Wang and Jason Wu.

Standout pieces from the collection include a T-shirt designed by Gurung that reads “Future Stronger in Color” written over an American flag and a tote bag designed by Heyman that reads “Believe in Better” decorated with pins that say “Vote” and “Biden 2020.”

The pieces are available for purchase at store.joebiden.com and retail for $40 to $60. The collection was manufactured in America by union workers.

Bloomingdale’s

The department store has teamed with director Allen Hughes for a collection of masks that benefits the organization When We All Vote.

Cos

Cos launched a campaign supporting the organizations I Am a Voter and the American Civil Liberties Union to help customers register to vote and prepare for the upcoming election.

Customers can text “COS” to 26797 to see their voter registration status and receive localized election updates. The brand is also offering in-store QR codes to register to vote and see voting resources.

On Election Day, Cos will open two hours later to ensure that their employees can vote. They will still be compensated for the time off. The brand will also be handing out free badges that read “Voter” beginning this month.

Gap

Gap teamed with Stephennie Factor, an artist and member of Gap Inc.’s African American Networking Group, for a limited-edition collection that includes T-shirts and face masks that read “Stand United” and “Vote.” The masks sell for a pack of three for $18 and the T-shirts sell for $29.95.

The brand is also making two $25,000 donations to When We All Vote and Rock the Vote to help close age and race gaps at the polls.

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole has launched its “Make a Statement” initiative to increase voter turnout. The brand is working with design students, recent graduates and alumni to design artwork for its web site with statements like “If You Don’t Vote, We Don’t Exist,” “You Vote, We Exist” and “Vote to Exist.”

The brand will use 20 of these messages on its social media platforms, as well as feature them on its blog. Cole is also working with organizations like the Council of Fashion Designers of America, The Civics Center, DoSomething.org, Civic Alliance, College Fashionista, I Am a Voter, TurboVote and Vote Early Day 2020 to share the artwork.

Le Lion

Knitwear brand Le Lion is releasing two styles to encouraging voting. The pieces are a knitted face mask in various prints for $35 and a reimagined version of its best-selling crew neck sweater that’s hand-stitched to read “Vote 2020” for $495.

The brand has teamed with Gaia Empowered Women for the printed masks, which are handmade by refugee women. Le Lion will be donating a portion of the sales back to COVID-19 relief efforts.

For the limited-edition sweater, Le Lion is donating $25 from each sale to Common Cause, an organization that works toward equality and empowerment.

Maya Brenner

Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Maya Brenner is teaming with Nyakio Beauty founder Nyakio Grieco for a capsule that celebrates diversity, equality and justice. The collection includes Maya Brenner’s signature nameplate necklaces in 14-karat gold that read “Vote,” “Rise Up” or “Justice” as well as a 14-karat gold and enamel heart pendant necklace. The styles are also available in earring options.

Brenner and Grieco are donating 50 percent of sales to organizations like Color of Change, Girls Inc. and I Am a Voter. The collection ranges in price from $115 to $595.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors launched its “Your Voice Matters” campaign ahead of the 2020 presidential election, which includes limited-edition items such as a Michael Michael Kors T-shirt that bears the campaign’s slogan and a sweater that reads “Vote.” The items retail for $40 and $850, respectively. One hundred percent of proceeds will benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Kors teamed with Black-owned business FKSP, which is operated by fashion designer Folake Kuye Huntoon, to create the collection.

Mother

Denim brand Mother is teaming with I Am a Voter on a pair of socks that read the organization’s name. The brand is donating $5 from the $24 socks back to the organization to help increase voter registration and voter turnout.

Nili Lotan

Designer Nili Lotan has released a limited-edition muscle T-shirt that reads “Vote.” All proceeds from the $125 shirt will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

The initiative is part of the designer’s Nili Lotan Giving Back platform, where she donates 10 percent of proceeds each month to the fund.

Old Navy

Old Navy is paying its employees to volunteer at polling places on Election Day. The brand is working with nonpartisan groups Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to help with the initiative. Employees who volunteer will receive the equivalent of eight hours of pay in addition to the compensation given from their location polling jurisdictions.

Toms

Toms is partnering with Vote.org for its #VoteReady campaign that shows personal messages from employees on the importance of voting. The brand is also providing voter registration tools and resources on its web site to encourage voting.

