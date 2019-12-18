MIXING IT UP: Fashion East, a London platform for emerging talent, plans to go coed, starting with London Fashion Week in February.

The decision to unite men’s wear and women’s wear stems from the designers themselves, who have been staging all-gender shows, according to the not-for-profit organization.

“At Fashion East, we’ve never been concerned with standard gender rules on the catwalk, so it is natural for us, and for the progressive designers we support, to make this format switch up at the start of our 20th year,” said Lulu Kennedy, founder and director of Fashion East.

“This group of designers perfectly represents the talent, freedom and community we are so proud to work with.”

Brands at the upcoming showcase will include Ancuta Sarca, the Romanian-born, London-based footwear designer who debuted last season with upcycled sneaker/slingback or backless hybrid shoes. She will work with Nike for her showcase.

Gareth Wrighton will once again take part in Fashion East with a collection called “Three Protests — An American Trilogy.” In his previous work, the Central Saint Martins Graduate has used humor, narrative and mixed media to take on issues around global garment production.

South Korean designer Goom Heo is set to make her Fashion East debut for fall 2020 with the label Goomheo.

Her previous looks include a series of figure-hugging silhouettes overlaid with brightly colored, flowing chiffon. The designer wants to encourage people to dress for themselves and feel confident in the clothes they choose.

The Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka, who is known for her feminine designs, sheer fabrics and soft details, will return to a runway show format during London Fashion Week, with support from Fashion East.

Men’s wear designer and dancer Saul Nash combines his two disciplines to create garments that embrace kinetic movement and North London sportswear street style.

His first show with Fashion East last season featured models erupting into dance on the catwalk. He has since continued his work combining the two creative outlets with work for Vogue Italia.