Magnificent dresses are on display in museums, with no one to appreciate them due to closures in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic. And so dates are in flux. On Friday, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris said its exhibition “Harper’s Bazaar — First in Fashion,” which opened during Paris Fashion Week last March, would be extended to September. It was originally meant to close on July 14.

The showcase — mingling fashions with magazine covers, photos, videos and artworks — also debuted a radical new look for the museum’s fashion galleries after an extensive renovation.

The Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, meant to take place at Les Arts Décoratifs on May 21, has been postponed to spring 2021, and an exhibition titled “Luxes,” meant to open April 23, will now debut in September.

Separately, the fashion museum in Antwerp, MoMu, said this week it won’t reopen until 2021. Restrictions due to the health crisis are impacting renovations and preparations for the reopening, initially slated for later this year.