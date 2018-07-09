MILAN — The fifth edition of the Fashion Film Festival Milano is getting the green treatment.

The event, which will run Sept. 20 to 25 at Milan’s Anteo Palazzo del Cinema, coinciding with the city’s fashion week, is set to introduce a new theme this year. Named #FFFMilanoForGreen, the series of initiatives aims to spotlight the culture of sustainable fashion. As part of the focus, the festival’s organizers, spearheaded by director Constanza Cavalli Etro, the wife of Etro’s men’s wear creative director Kean Etro, will also introduce the “Best Green Fashion Film” category.

The Fashion Film Festival also will continue to support female directors through its #FFFMilanoForWomen initiatives, which debuted last year.

Across the six-day event, more than 200 fashion films submitted by established and new talents hailing from 50 countries will be evaluated by a jury of international personalities. The judging panel includes Ana Lily Amirpour, winner of the Special Jury Prize at Venice Film Festival in 2016 with “The Bad Batch”; British photographer Max Vadukul; art curator Caroline Corbetta; L’Officiel Hommes France creative director Pablo Arroyo, and designer Umit Benan, among others.

In order to establish the festival as an event open to the city, the 2018 edition will enable visitors to attend free screenings of movies which are part of the competition. In addition, the newly introduced “People’s Choice Award” will be given to the best fashion film through an online voting system.

The award ceremony will be held at the Triennale museum venue on Sept. 25.