IN IT TO WIN IT: The Fashion Group International has revealed the finalists for its Rising Star awards and this year’s crop of winners will cover two new categories — All Gender and Sustainability.

Like the recently adopted digital application process, these two additions are reflective of the evolving fashion industry, according to FGI president and chief executive officer Maryanne Grisz.

The group’s 23rd annual Rising Stars awards luncheon will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street on Jan. 28. To make the final cut, the contenders took part in a “Presentation Night,” touting their products and relaying their respective brand story. The finalists were then winnowed by FGI’s board of directors and committees. The competition celebrates brands that have been in business between one year and six years. The Sustainability award is being sponsored by Maison de Mode and the company’s cofounders Hassan Pierre and Amanda Hearst will present it.

In turn, the Sustainability award winner will also receive a three-month internship with Maison de Mode. All nominees in all categories were considered for this new prize, based on their sustainability practices. The inaugural award for Sustainability will go to one of the following: Artisans of IQ’s Ileana Quinones; Em & El Organics’ Emily Trower Young; Ferrah’s Lela Orr; Harakh’s Harakh Mehta; Henry Rose’s Michelle Pfeiffer, and Lutz Morris’ Tina Lutz.

This year’s winners will be selected by FGI members via online voting and the winners will be revealed at the upcoming event. Competing for the All Gender award are: Bossi Sportswear’s Alex Bossi; Claire Fleury’s Claire Fleury; Henry Rose’s Michelle Pfeiffer; Rinat Brodach’s Rinat Brodach, and Strangelove’s Elizabeth Gaynes.

Five designers are jockeying to win the Womenswear award — Akanvas’ Christian Juul Nielsen; Amir Taghi’s Amir Taghi; Bespoke Southerly’s Sheri Turnbow; Ferrah’s Lela Orr and Rakan’s Rakan Shams Aldeen. A slightly smaller field is fighting for the Menswear award — Phit Clothing’s Phillip White, Post-Imperial’s Niyi Okuboyejo, and Todd Hessert’s Todd Hessert.

Finalists for the Accessories award for shoes and handbags are Bentz’s Kim and Melissa Bentz; David’s Collection’s David J. Guarino; Lutz Morris’ Tina Lutz, Marias by Alida Boer’s Alida Boer and lastly Parisa Wang’s Parisa Wang. Nominees for the Accessories award for scarves and fashion jewelry are Alejandra Burguette’s Alejandra Burguette, Fortune & Frame’s Gretel Going, Lori Weitzner Design’s Lori Weitzner, and Stephanie Bijoux’s Stephanie Omens. There are two individuals vying for the Fine Jewelry award: Harakh’s Harakh Mehta and Rachel Katz Jewelry’s Rachel Katz.

This year’s finalists for the Beauty Legacy/Product Development award are the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.’s Chloe Leeds and International Flavors & Fragrances’ Caroline Dumur. The Beauty Entrepreneur award finalists are Augustinus Bader’s Maureen Case; Em & El Organics’ Emily Trower Young; High Beauty’s Melissa Jochim, and Pause’s Rochelle Weitzner.

Felita Harris, cofounder of Enform, will pick up the Hilldun Business Innovation Award from Hilldun Corp.’s ceo Gary Wassner.

This year’s Rising Star awards are sponsored by Hearst Magazines, Hilldun Corp. and Maison de Mode. The event’ supporting sponsor is Tory Burch.