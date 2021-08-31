Fashion Group International to Offer NYFW Info

×
The digital dispatch will be available at 11 p.m. each night during New York Fashion Week.

Frederic Fekkai
Frederic Fekkai Pamela Berkovic/Courtesy Photo

LINES OF COMMUNICATION: When it comes to the ins and outs of New York Fashion Week, clarity is always in demand.

An addition to the battalion of analysis is the Fashion Group International’s Communique, a nightly fashion report that will be sent out throughout NYFW.

NYFW will be awash with vaccinated critics, TikTok-ers, influencers, editors and other fashion authorities, from the time it gets underway Sept. 8 until the finale on Sept. 12. FGI aims to stake its territory amidst the daily trend reporting with this new digital offering that has paid sponsors.

With the average person encountering an estimated 6,000 to 10,000 ads a day (nearly double the average in 2007), NYFW is another dose of visual stimulation. Designed to keep showgoers and work-from-homers up to speed about each day’s shows and presentations, the dispatch will be crafted by Mint Moda founder and creative director Sharon Graubard and fashion and art forecaster and FGI board member Nicole Fischelis. Their analysis will highlight influences, directional styles, colors and more during the New York collections.

FGI plans to post the report on its site and send it digitally at 11 p.m. each of the five NYFW nights. New talent, always of prime interest, will also be spotlighted. Hilldun Corp.’s chief executive officer Gary Wassner, an advocate for on-the-move designers, will highlight one designer each day. Hilldun is one of the sponsors of FGI Communique. Elyse Walker and Fekkai are the others.

Frédéric Fekkai will also pen a few features, as well as share a tip of the day. The report is the latest example of the bevy of sponsored and paid content that is being developed to appeal to the fashion crowd.

Fashion forecasting isn’t new for FGI. The organization has “a mission of reporting on important industry information and providing education” to its members and global community to support their careers, according to president and CEO Maryanne Grisz. “This type of review and resource is part of our legacy. FGI started in 1936 with curated fashion shows, written style reports and most recently the FGI trend presentation, creatively directed by FGI Legacy member Marylou Luther,” she said.

