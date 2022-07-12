Fashion Group International Reveals ‘Night of Stars’ Honorees

×
ALL THAT GLITTERS: The Fashion Group International has revealed the lineup for this year’s honorees at its “Night of Stars” gala this fall.

The 38th edition will be held at Casa Cipriani at Cipriani South Street on Oct. 13 and will salute “Artists and Icons.” Michael Kors, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung and Dionne Warwick will be among the celebrated. Kors will pick up the Superstar award, Siriano will take home the Fashion Star award, Gurung will be honored with the Humanitarian award and Warwick will receive the Trailblazer award in front of what is expected to be a crowd of 300-plus people.

After establishing his namesake label in 1981, Kors has built a multibillion-dollar business with a myriad of products and labels that extend beyond  apparel. The New York-based company also has signature stores all around the globe and a loyal celebrity following that includes Selena Gomez and Kate Hudson. Aside from being a social media standout, Siriano recently announced he is opening The Collective West boutique in Westport, Connecticut, where he has a home. He recently collaborated with Bleusalt to test the waters with environmentally friendly materials. The designer also helped spruce up the interiors of The Inn at Chagrin Falls in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Despite having an intercontinental upbringing and an international following, Gurung remains devoted to Nepal. In 2011, he and his family created the Shikshya Foundation Nepal that helps educate underprivileged children there, while fortifying their lives financially, emotionally and socially.

The legendary Warwick has racked up six Grammy awards and has gained fame as an actress. Her introduction to performance dates back to singing in the local choir at the age of six. Her 82nd birthday in December hasn’t deterred her from plans to get back on the road with a new concert tour.

“Night of Stars” will also honor Sharon Chuter and Uoma Beauty with the Beauty award. LoveShackFancy will be the recipient of the Retail award and Firmenich will be recognized with the Sustainability award. While many have been catching the Baz Luhrmann-directed feature film “Elvis” in movie theaters, the legendary subject of that flick, the late Elvis Presley, will be remembered with the Fashion Oracle award. How to honor the legacy of Presley, (who died in 1977) and his influence on culture, music and film is still being ironed out, according to FGI’s president and chief executive officer Maryanne Grisz.

Presenters will be revealed at a later date.

This fall’s gathering will have more of a film and video production spin too, Grisz said.

While FGI staffers are eager to roll out the red carpet and trumpet the upcoming event, there will one noticeable absence near the step-and-repeat at this fall’s event. It will mark the first time in years that the event’s longtime publicist Diane Clehane will not be helping to orchestrate photo-ops and interviews. Clehane, who also worked as a royal biographer and journalist, died earlier this year.

