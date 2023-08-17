Fashion Group International Reveals ‘Night of Stars’ Honorees

OUT OF THIS ORBIT: This year’s Superstar award winner at the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars will be someone whose work always celebrates someone else: Andrew Bolton.

As the Wendy Yu curator in charge at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, he has introduced millions annually to the work of scores of designers. His vast knowledge base is evident in his body of work, which includes “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” “China: Through the Looking Glass,” “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” “Camp: Notes on Fashion” and “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” During his 20-year tenure, the celebrity-studded Met Gala has gained global traction from one year to the next. Simultaneously, Bolton’s star has also risen from the standpoint of FGI, which honored him with its Oracle award in 2016.

FGI will salute other standouts at the Oct. 17 Legends and Leaders gala at The Plaza Hotel. The group’s 39th annual event will hand over the Fashion Star award to Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez and the Humanitarian award to musician and Maestro Cares Foundation cofounder Marc Anthony.

With a track record of 40-plus years and still running, Dennis Basso will accept the Lifetime Achievement award. This year’s Beauty Innovation award will go to Gail Boye of Shiseido Americas. Fashion and culture thought leader Antoine Phillips will receive the Agent of Change award.

FGI will present the American Icon award to Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator of ABC’s “The View” and an EGOT-winning actress-producer-writer.

Next month, Bolton will be picking up another honor. Friends of the Upper East Side Historic Districts, New York’s premiere preservation organization, will honor Bolton and Thom Browne with its Ambassador to the Upper East Side Award.