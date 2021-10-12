Fashion Group International Reveals ‘Night of Stars’ Presenters

The countdown is on for the return of the Fashion Group International’s “Night of Stars” Wednesday night at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani.

This year’s annual gala will be its first held in-person since 2019. COVID-19 concerns and preventive guidelines being what they are, the organization has scaled back the crowd to about 300 for the indoor-outdoor venue, according to a FGI spokesman. Prior to last year’s virtual gathering, FGI hosted the shindig at Cipriani Wall Street, where upward of 600 guests turned up two years ago.

This year’s event is billed as “The Evolutionaries” in a partnership with Lanvin. Attendees will be in for a performance by “The House of Xclusive-Lanvin,” a ballroom group named after the famed Parisian couture house, and the performers will be suited up in items from Lanvin’s most recent collection and in specialty pieces. They will showcase the traditional categories of ballroom — face, fashion, realness, runway and performance.

This year’s Superstar and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Tommy Hilfiger will be presented his award by model Jasmine Sanders. Founders Award recipient Norma Kamali will receive her honor from designer-conscious talk show host Tamron Hall, while Roberto Cavalli’s Fausto Puglisi will pick up the Fashion Star Award from the actress, author and model Dominique Jackson.

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the creative duo behind Oscar de la Renta and Monse, will be saluted by another pair: Kathy Hilton and her daughter Nicky Hilton-Rothschild. Model Alton Mason will present stylist Law Roach with the Fashion Provocateur award. Actress Dree Hemingway will do the honors for Sustainability award winner Gabriela Hearst.

This year’s retail honor will go to Kith’s Ronnie Fieg, and former NFL player Victor Cruz will hand over the award. Another well-known retailer, Steve Sadove, will be at the podium to present the Tech and Brand Innovation award to Raja Rajamannar of MasterCard.

One presenter has yet to be revealed and that is for Beauty winner Augustinus Bader.