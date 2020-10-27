CHANGE IN PLANS: The Fashion Group International has nixed its annual Night of Stars gala this year, but the organization is going forward with its annual Rising Star awards on Dec. 17 with a virtual presentation.

FGI’s annual black-tie Night of Stars gala is known to be a big draw for top-shelf designers and celebrities. But having a seated dinner for hundreds at Cipriani’s Wall Street — or anywhere else is not in the cards given the pandemic’s sweep.

The group plans to reimagine its Night Of Stars next year, although whether that will be live or virtual remains to be seen with so many uncertainties in play, according to FGI’s president and chief executive officer Maryanne Grisz.

FGI leaders are pushing ahead this year with the Rising Star event, which will be its 25th incarnation. “We believe it’s important to continue our Rising Star competition this year because, more than ever, emerging brands are challenged to navigate the new marketplace and connect to industry leaders. Through the competition, FGI offers connection to a global and multi-industry community for visibility and a platform for growth,” Grisz said.

Hilldun and Fekkai will sponsor this year’s digital gathering along with a few more yet-to-be-announced sponsors. The hourlong event will get underway at 4 p.m. but voting for this year’s honorees will begin Nov. 5.

The finalists will be revealed during the second week of November. The show will be a mix of prerecorded pieces and a live presentation of awards albeit virtually.

Designed to celebrate on-the-move talent, FGI’s Rising Star awards are handed out for an assortment of categories. Creatives will be in the running for New Beauty Entrepreneur, Accessories, Women’s Apparel, Men’s Apparel, All Gender Product, Adaptive Apparel, Conceptual Runway, New Retail Concept, Home & Lifestyle Product Innovation and the Sustainability Award.