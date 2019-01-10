This year’s finalists for the Fashion Group International Rising Star Awards will have a chance to celebrate with their competitors at a cocktail party at the Tory Sport store on Fifth Avenue Jan. 16.

The main event will be held Jan. 24 at Cipriani 42nd Street with Tommy Hilfiger sharing his wisdom in the keynote address. His wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, will be on hand to present the Accessories award. Behno’s Shivam Punjya, Bobby Roaché, Genevieve Rose Atelier’s Genevieve Foddy, Jibs Life’s Natalie Kathleen, Lelet NY’s Sara Bieler Sasson and Lutz Morris’ Tina Lutz Morris will be vying for this year’s prize.

In the Fine Jewelry category, Amanda Pearl’s Amanda Pearl Brotman, Emmanuel Tarpin, Foundrae’s Beth Bugdaycay, Misahara Jewelry’s Lepa Galeb-Roskopp and Neha Dani Jewelry’s Neha Dani are the finalists. Alexandra Mor will present to the winner.

Phillip Lim will hand over the Womenswear award. Finalists include Cristina Ottaviano, Haus Von M’s Ludi Wang, Julianna Bass, Land of Distraction’s Danita Short and Christian Juul Nielsen, Laurence & Chico’s Laurence Li and Chico Wang, Sophia Is’ Sophia Tezel-Tzelepis and Victoria Hayes. The winner of this year’s Menswear award will receive that honor from Kerby Jean-Raymond. Don Morphy’s Daniel Mofor, éclectic’s Franck Malègue, Head of State’s Taofeek Abijako and Reali New York’s Lisa Reali are the competitors. Bandier’s Jennifer Bandier will present the Retail award to Gabriela Hearst, Graupel Inc.’s Christina Fitzpatrick or Nova Octo’s Silje Lübbe.

Afterpay will be the winner of this year’s Hilldun Business Innovation award.

Cosmopolitan’s Jessica Pels will be in charge of honoring the Beauty/Fragrance Corporate winner. Crème de la Mer’s Kathryn Stuke, International Flavors & Fragrances’ Mackenzie Reilly, Jo Malone London’s Morgan Fulcher and MAC Cosmetics’ Jaclyn Aguilera will be eagerly awaiting that announcement.

Elle’s Kristina Rodulfo will honor the Beauty/Fragrance Entrepreneur winner. Body Stones by Kate McLeod’s Kate McLeod and Nichola Gray, Flesh’s Linda Wells, High Beauty’s Melissa Jochim, Nateeva’s Hope Freeman, Peach & Lily’s Alicia Yoon and Scentinvent Technologies’ Abby Wallach and Caroline Fabrigas are in-the-running.

Presenter Caleb Anderson will handle the Home Interior/Product Innovation award to Atelier d’Amis’ Sebastien Leon Agneessens, Pandemic Design Studio’s David Rozek or The Original Lawn Furniture Co.’s Charles Pavarini 3rd.

This year’s awards are sponsored by Hearst Magazines, Hilldun Corp. and Tory Burch.