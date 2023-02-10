×
‘Fashion in Color,’ New Book Dedicated to Black Designers, Featured in Macy’s Flagship Windows

The book is also an homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

"Fashion in Color"
"Fashion in Color" courtesy shot

Brandice Daniel, founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, said she was heading to Macy’s Friday night with her girlfriends to celebrate HFR’s new book, “Fashion in Color,” dedicated to Black fashion designers and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Chatting at the Kate Spade New York show, Daniel said the book is featured in five Macy’s windows in recognition of Black History Month.

“Fashion in Color (Volume One)” highlights the careers of Black fashion designers, past and present, who are alphabetized from A to Z, including Aurora James, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Sergio Hudson, Fe Noel, Charles Harbison, Miko Underwood and Nicole Benefield. She said they hit every letter in the alphabet by using the first initial of either their first or last names. The book acknowledges style icon Dapper Dan, the fashion designer and haberdasher from Harlem, and Misa Hylton, who has styled many hip-hop and R&B artists, and opens with a foreword by French designer Olivier Rousteing.

“Fashion wouldn’t be what it is today without Black fashion designers but they are very often overlooked,” said Daniel. “I compiled this book as a tribute to Black designers and to increase public awareness of their contribution and continuous impact on the fashion industry.”

She said she plans to do several volumes.

Daniel noted that each designer is illustrated by Ashley Buttercup, who earlier in her career was a volunteer for Harlem’s Fashion Row. The book will be sold at Macy’s Herald Square flagship, on macy’s.com, Amazon and on Harlem’s Fashion Row website for $98.

Each page of the book has a QR code that directs readers to the designer’s Instagram page.

