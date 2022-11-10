×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Business

Ferragamo’s Gobbetti Touts Davis’ Designs

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards: Celebrities, Glamour, Glitz – and Let’s Not Forget the Fashion Designers

Fashion Label Håndvaerk Resets for Spring 2023

Luxe essentials fashion label Håndvaerk approached the spring season with a new focus on "trend-forward" styles.

A look from Håndvaerk Spring 2023
A look from Håndvaerk for spring 2023. Courtesy

Launched in 2013 by husband-and-wife duo Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, luxe casual essentials label Håndvaerk is returning for the spring season with a new focus on mens and womenswear in a “trend-forward” direction; the collection was designed by a new design team under the lead of Creative Director Brichnacova.

“We were inspired to create a functional wardrobe to stand the test of time grounded in amazing fabrics, clean lines, generous proportions, a natural color palette — a uniform for a strong modern consumer,” Brichnacova told WWD of the neutral-toned, versatile spring collection, which continues to embrace the brand’s long withstanding “better, not more,” approach to its timeless and casual essentials in natural and sustainable materials.

A look from Håndvaerk for spring 2023.

“Håndvaerk specializes in timeless, understated clothes of the highest quality. We focus solely on the essential pieces that form the foundation of your modern wardrobe, elevating casual styles through premium natural materials, impeccable craftsmanship and a keen attention to detail,” a statement from Saba said.

Across mens and womenswear, the line embraces a minimalist elan with styles ranging from tailored pants, outerwear (parkas, trench coats), blazers and button-down shirts to new knits and wovens made in Italy with premium Italian and Japanese fabrications, alongside signature core jersey layers, sweats and Peruvian-made Alpaca knits. The spring collection, priced $85 to $1,500, was said to be a relaunch for the label and will be available direct-to-consumer and through the brand’s retail partners.

A look from Håndvaerk for spring 2023.
