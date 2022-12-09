×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Fashion

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Fashion

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Celine’s New Paris Boutique, Gucci’s Workwear Collab & More

Hedi Slimane's vision for Celine's new store includes marble slabs and commissioned artwork, and Gucci releases a collaboration with Dickies.

By
Rhonda Richford, Layla Ilchi, Lisa Lockwood, Ryma Chikhoune
Plus Icon
The Celine store in Paris designed by Hedi Slimane Rue Saint-Honore leathergoods, handbags, accessories, perfume, fragrance
Inside the new Celine boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré. Courtesy Celine

Celine’s Space: Celine has unveiled its new boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré.

Hedi Slimane’s brutalist vision is brought to life with sleek brass and slick marble, a wall of mirrors and art installations. Located at 384 Rue Saint-Honoré, the shop is devoted to accessories, fragrance, leather goods and high jewelry, sitting catty corner from its ready-to-wear boutique on Rue Duphot.

The smaller space located at 390 has housed the brand’s haute parfumerie since 2019. Celine took over the old Loewe space next door to create a showcase for its classic Triomphe bags, leather goods and jewelry. In Slimane’s rock-‘n’-roll style, a sparkly gold version of the bag is exclusive to this location, as well as made-to-order pieces.

The new address marks the brand’s sixth stand-alone store in Paris, alongside spots in four of the city’s department stores. The brand says it is embarking on an expansion plan for 2023, and will activate several pop-ups worldwide. There are 180 Celine boutiques across the globe.

The second-floor private shopping apartment at the new Celine boutique.

Up a gleaming curved staircase, the second floor houses a private salon with cozy chairs and a fireplace for VIP clients. In Slimane style, the boutique showcases several stunning artworks — paintings by Will Boone, sculptures from Ian L.C. Swordy and carved wooden pieces from Augustas Serapinas dot the space.

The 1,400-square-foot space has double-height windows, and beams of sunlight dance off the art pieces Slimane selected. Hanging in the main room is a version of Virginia Overton’s Skylight Gems, a mobile made of three glass ornaments, commissioned by Slimane after he saw the original in New York’s LaGuardia airport.

Virginia Overton’s “Skylight Gems” for Celine.

Taking cues from Art Deco and French Modernism, the now-connected boutiques sourced their black marble floors from France’s Pyrenees mountains, and Slimane selected several brutalist slabs and stumps for seating and decor.

The opening on Dec. 2 was timed just ahead of the brand’s big return to the womenswear runway. Celine closed Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June with a unisex show. It will stage a show at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater Thursday to present its fall 2023 collection, giving the brand a jump on February’s fashion season. Whether Celine will present at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January has yet to be decided. — Rhonda Richford

Gucci Workwear: Gucci is continuing its streak of collaborations through its experimental online space, Gucci Vault.

The Italian design house said Thursday it is teaming with Dickies to offer a collection of elevated workwear-inspired pieces. The collection, designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, celebrates Dickies’ 100-year history in the workwear space.

The eight-piece collection offers reimagined versions of Dickies’ iconic styles, including the Eisenhower jacket and the 874 Work Pants, which in the ‘90s evolved from its workwear roots and became popular among streetwear enthusiasts. The pieces are updated for the Gucci collaboration to feature metallic stud embellishments. 

The collection offers cropped and regular lengths of the Eisenhower jacket, the 874 Work Pants in two shorts versions and a work shirt. 

Looks from the Gucci Vault Dickies collection.
Looks from the Gucci Vault Dickies collection. Courtesy

Gucci launched its Vault concept in September 2021 as an online store that offers vintage and archival pieces as well as limited-edition collaborations. This year, Gucci has teamed with the likes of Luar, ERL, Wales Bonner, Vans and Martine Rose for the Vault. 

Vault is a project that I have worked on with dedication and care,” Michele told WWD in February. “It is an open laboratory in which to introduce new chemical agents to continue the experiment. For me, it’s a source of immense happiness that aims to put diverse energies into circulation and to celebrate my love for objects.

The Dickies collection comes just a few weeks after Gucci announced Michele would be exiting the brand after an eight-year tenure as creative director. 

The Gucci Vault Dickies collection is available to purchase on the Gucci Vault website and ranges in price from $985 to $7,410. — Layla Ilchi

Celebrating Marfmas: Dover Street Market has teamed up with Marfa to celebrate their new book, “A Marfa Christmas With John Waters.”

Produced by Maroffice, with curation, design and production by Alexandra Gordienko, Julia Monsell and Jodie Hill, and words by Ross Aston, the book features actors and behind-the-scenes collaborators who have worked with the 76-year-old filmmaker over the years and includes shoots and interviews, letters and rare archive imagery. Each interview is housed within a dreamed-up narrative set at one of Waters’ annual Christmas parties, which were iconic and held at his Maryland home. While the event may not be real, the dialogue is meant to all be true to life.

To celebrate the annual U.S. Christmas tour, “A John Waters Christmas,” the book will launch with installations at Dover Street Market New York and Los Angeles on Friday and remain for the duration of Waters’ tour period. These spaces pay homage to the famed Christmas scene in Waters’ “Female Trouble,” with the addition of a giant cockroach relaxing in front of a TV set watching a Marfilm of Waters opening up presents, shot in Baltimore.

A view of 25 Days of Marfmas.
A view of 25 Days of Marfmas. Courtesy shot.

To coincide with the release of the book, a gift guide of Dover Street Market products will be available online and in-store at Dover Street Market New York and Los Angeles. Dubbed “25 Days of Marfmas,” each day features gifts such as Prada gloves, Marfa’s “I saw Mummy Kissing Santa’s Ass” T-shirt, a drawing book by David Hochney, a Rose Bakery gift basket, an Alaïa Le Coeur bag, a Play Comme des Garçons striped shirt, and finally on the 25th day, “A Marfa Christmas With John Waters” book. Festive Marfa merchandise including stickers, T-shirts, posters and Christmas cards round out the offering. — Lisa Lockwood

Gottmik Signs: United Talent Agency has signed Gottmik.

The 25-year-old, born Kade Gottlieb in Arizona, rose to fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” tying for third place on the 13th season. Based in Los Angeles, he became the first openly trans man to compete on the hit reality show.

Gottmik Courtesy

“I’m looking forward to working with UTA’s dynamic team to help complete my ambitions in fashion, literature, performance, music, touring and more,” Gottmik told WWD in a statement. “They understand the unique spaces for drag artistry and I’m glad to have one place that can do it all.”

With 1.4 million Instagram followers, Gottmik was among 12 LGBTQ creatives featured on the cover of British Vogue’s August 2022 issue celebrating 50 years of Pride. He also recently graced the cover of Gay Times and was tapped for Versace’s newest holiday campaign. A drag performer and makeup artist (with a degree in product development from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising), Gottmik has worked with the likes of Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum and Paris Hilton. He’s collaborated in music, doing the makeup for the celebrities who appear in Taylor Swift’s 2019 single “You Need to Calm Down” and was behind Lil Nas X’s playful transformation as Nicki Minaj for Halloween. In September, Gottmik himself appeared in a music video for Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ hit song “Unholy.”

In a joint statement, UTA digital talent agent Pranav Mandavia and vice president of ventures Nick Axelrod said: “As the first trans man to compete on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and featured on the cover of British Vogue, Gottmik is a trailblazer who is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable artists in the business. We are excited to be a part of his journey and bolster UTA’s representation of drag artists.” — Ryma Chikhoune

 Fantasy Tree: Luxury boutique hotel Riggs unveiled its holiday tree Thursday night with a festive holiday cocktail with the jewelry designer Alexis Bittar.

The soaring 18-foot-tall creation is reflective of the designer’s style: oversized swans perched on the branches of soft pink feathers, pearl garlands and high-shine tinsel, which flutter as the lobby doors swing open in the Riggs’ historic lobby. “For me it’s always about blending the world of accessories with fantasy, sculpture and art,” the designer told WWD.

Tiny message-in-the-bottle quotes that are tucked between the branches from famous women, including Eleanor Roosevelt, pay homage to the hotel’s famed First Lady Suites.

Speaking of first ladies, Bittar shared his last tree design was back in 2014 for the White House, commissioned by First Lady Michelle Obama. “That one was a little more traditional” he laughed, referring to the more provocative nature of this tree, which includes round breast ornaments in varying flesh tones, which he named “Menagerie A Tree.”

“This tree is really focused on femininity and play on surrealism and fantasy, with the swans and the tinsel and quotes from famous women that I love, including Michelle and Nina Simone.  Tucked into the tree is where it gets a little naughty,” he said with a wink, referring to the nipple ornaments.

Since his reentrance to fashion after buying back his brand last year from Brooks Brothers, Bittar has shown a commitment to inclusivity, especially focused on women. A longtime favorite of style icons from Iris Apfel to Beyoncé, Bittar also shared his excitement seeing a new generation adorned in his work. Activist and singer Lizzo was decked out in Alexis Bittar headpieces and jewelry to the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week.  “I was getting the pictures of Lizzo as she was getting dressed and it’s always incredible.”  

Also for the holiday season, Bittar and Riggs will offer a special “Gem Service Menu” to hotel guests. A nod to the hotel’s heritage as a former bank, a safety deposit box of Alexis Bittar pieces will be kept on-site for a jewelry-on-demand where guests can purchase a last-minute piece before a festive fête or a holiday gift while staying at Riggs. – Ritu Upadhyay

