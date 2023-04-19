Daniel Roseberry’s New Representation, Plus Marine Serre’s Selfridges Shop

Roseberry’s Rep: Daniel Roseberry has signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation, WWD has learned exclusively.

The designer, who took the reins at Schiaparelli as artistic director in 2019, is behind a number of memorable cultural looks, including the red, white and blue ensemble Lady Gaga wore as she sang the national anthem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden: a gown and fitted jacket adorned with a large dove-of-peace brooch.

Roseberry has also dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama — who wore a crystal, lemon-colored silk dress to The Smithsonian’s American Portrait Gala — and Beyoncé, seen wearing Schiaparelli in her “Renaissance” album art and at a number of award shows, including during her historic music win at the Grammy Awards this year.

Bella Hadid, Adele, Zendaya, Regina King and Nicole Kidman have all worn notable looks by the designer. Hadid turned heads in Schiaparelli on the red steps of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, while Adele can be seen in his designs on stage in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during her Las Vegas residency. The singer also wore Schiaparelli for her Hyde Park performance in London.

Born in Plano, Texas, Roseberry moved to New York City to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology. He then joined Thom Browne, becoming a veteran at the label with more than a decade of experience at the company. He rose as its design director of men’s and women’s collections before heading Schiaparelli.

Roseberry’s Schiaparelli designs have been showcased at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, where his work, along with original sketches and video installations, were exhibited as part of “Shocking! The Surreal World of Elsa Schiaparelli.” — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

Cornering Circularity: Selfridges has transformed its Corner Shop store into a Marine Serre atelier.

The luxury department store has invited the French designer to take over the area until May 13 with customization workshops and exclusive pieces.

This is the brand’s first pop-up store in London and it coincides with Selfridges’ Worn Again, an experimental project focused around second-hand and circularity.

Each time a new brand takes over the Corner Shop, the space is refurbished to match the aesthetic of the guest brand.

Marine Serre at the Selfridges Corner Shop. TIM CHARLES

“In designing the Corner Shop installation, I wanted visitors to have the opportunity to explore how we place the Marine Serre house holistically within the environment,” said Serre in a statement.

Serre’s space is an intimate atelier decorated with vintage furniture; two couture dresses on display; an upcycled T-shirt dress from her spring 2023 Hardcore Couture collection, and a denim belt dress from the spring 2023 State of Soul collection.

Each of the dresses will be available for made-to-order requests, taking about one to two months.

The brand’s atelier team will be in London from Thursday to April 23, where customers can bring in vintage pieces to be transformed into T-shirts.

Selfridges will launch Marine Serre’s first sneaker and on the last weekend customers can bring in their own clothes to be printed with the brand’s signature moon crescent.

The department store has set out a 2030 target of reaching 45 percent of circular transactions to come from circular products and services by stocking brands that meet its environmental and ethical standards.

Selfridges has accelerated its net zero goal by changing their deadline to 2040 instead of 2050 as a promise to the Climate Pledge. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

Tupac Tears: Denim Tears and Our Legacy are teaming up to honor the late Tupac Shakur.

The streetwear brands are joining forces on the Tupac Tears Legacy collection, an apparel collaboration that was developed with the Shakur Estate. The collection is inspired by Shakur’s own style and the hip-hop genre.

“For me, this release is an homage to Takahiro Miyashita’s collection that were based on the style and spirit of artists like Kurt Cobain and Axl Rose,” said Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory. “Our Legacy was the perfect partner to do this with because of their love of music and style that permeates in their collections.”

The collection looks at Shakur’s “laid-back approach to denim” by offering pieces like the Denim Tears and Levi’s signature 501 jeans and trucker jacket that are embellished with silver studs. The collection also offers velvet suits, hockey jerseys, leather sets and printed dress shirts. There are also T-shirts that feature Shakur’s Euphanasia logo, which he used for his production company that he set up before his death.

Styles from the Denim Tears and Our Legacy Tupac Shakur collection. Courtesy of Denim Tears

“This collaboration is a symbol of authenticity, of rebellion and the sheer power of music,” reads a statement from the brands. “Tupac’s distinctive and personal identity through clothing has served to influence countless artists and designers during an era that can often appear unkind in commemorating permanence.”

This is the latest collection to come from Denim Tears and Our Legacy. Last fall, the two brands teamed up to create a streetwear collection with Stüssy.

Emory was also tapped in December by Kim Jones to guest design Dior’s pre-fall 2023 men’s collection, creating a collaboration called Dior Tears.

Denim Tears and Our Legacy’s Tupac Tears Legacy collection will be available to purchase starting April 25 on both brands’ websites and at Dover Street Market locations. — LAYLA ILCHI

Leaving Her Mark: Friends, colleagues and family came out Tuesday afternoon to help launch Aliza Licht’s new book, “On Brand: Shape Your Narrative. Share Your Vision. Shift Their Perception.” A giant image of the book’s cover was projected over the Nasdaq billboard at the corner of 43rd Street and Broadway.

Among those gathered on the street corner were Jill Kargman, Lydia Fenet, Patti Cohen, Anne Keating, Mickey Boardman, Sophia Chabbott, Darcy Miller, and Kimry Blackwelder.

The bestselling author of “Leave Your Mark,” Licht shares her insider strategies for developing a personal brand to ensure that one’s name gets dropped in the right rooms and that people know the value one might add. As Licht explained, a well-defined personal brand can secure professional longevity — what you do today may not be what you do tomorrow.

Aliza Licht’s book is projected over the Nasdaq sign at Broadway and 43rd Street. Lisa Lockwood

In “On Brand,” she writes that how one shows up in person, over email and on social media communicates a personal brand. The book also tackles managing reputation and surviving cancel culture, understanding value and negotiating, and navigating a rebrand in the event of a professional pivot.

“I’ve always been passionate about mentoring, and with ‘On Brand’ I’m confident that I can help people understand who they already are, who they want to be, and ensure other people see them that way,” said Licht on Tuesday.

Published by Union Square & Co., the 304-page hardcover book sells for $27.99.

A marketer, author, podcaster and personal branding expert, Licht is the founder of Leave Your Mark, a multimedia brand and consultancy. Earlier she created and was the popular voice of the anonymous social media persona, DKNY PR Girl, and was senior vice president of global communications at Donna Karan International. — LISA LOCKWOOD

Global Merch: WWE and Fanatics are expanding their relationship.

Beginning May 1, right before WWE’s premium live event, Backlash, Fanatics will assume operations of global event merchandise business for the professional wrestling entertainment group.

Fanatics already operates WWE’s e-commerce site and holds the rights for licensed merchandise and memorabilia for the organization, but it will now manage the on-site retail operations as well for WWE’s 300-plus annual events including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam.

Under the terms of the deal, Fanatics will work to enhance the in-venue experience by offering more local collections, creating innovative retail stores and utilizing Fanatics-operated team stores during events. Fanatics already has partnerships with more than 50 professional and college teams across several sports.

“Fanatics has been an amazing partner and will immediately bolster WWE’s event retail business,” said Alex Varga, WWE’s senior vice president and head of corporate development. “Expanding our partnership will allow WWE to further expand our offering to fans and grow merchandise revenue in 2023 and beyond.”

“The WWE has built one of the most incredible global events portfolios across sports and entertainment, and we’re honored that they’ve tapped Fanatics to build on our overarching partnership together,” said Molly Adams, Fanatics Commerce’s chief strategic retail officer. “Through our expansive global footprint and event retail operations expertise, Fanatics is uniquely positioned to provide an unrivaled event retail experience for WWE’s passionate fans at hundreds of events worldwide.”

WWE Backlash, hosted by Bad Bunny, will be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 6. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

Styling Spring: Each x Other, the Parisian contemporary luxury brand, has enlisted fashion stylist Elizabeth Sulcer to front the spring ad campaign and curate a capsule collection, Elizabeth Sulcer x Each Other.

Photographed by Alex Artidiello at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Sulcer is seen in motion portraying how the capsule fits the modern woman’s everyday life. The images, which were styled by Sulcer, feature such looks as an oversized and belted vegan leather trench and a multipocketed jean jacket paired with a long denim skirt. The campaign, which breaks Tuesday, appears on Instagram.

The capsule dropped Monday and includes four pieces that were curated from the main collection by Sulcer: A logoed T-shirt, an oversized embroidered signature hoodie, a minimal leather shoulder tote and a vegan leather trench. It is available on the brand’s website and retails from $75 to $690. It will also be available starting April 26 on Farfetch.

A similar collaboration is planned for the winter.

Sulcer, who studied design at Rhode Island School of Design, is known for her ultra-feminine and creative high fashion stylings.

Elizabeth Sulcer x Each Other Alex Artidiello, courtesy of Each x Other

“What really attracted me to Each x Other is their ability to merge the conversation between lifestyle and fashion,” said Sulcer. “They are such a creative brand and are constantly evolving, working on new challenging projects. We are both really interested in merging experimental innovation and timeless luxury; working in this way allows us to reach a broader audience and spark dialogue. Working with the team was so inspiring and collaborative. They have such a positive and creative energy,” she said.

Ilan Delouis, creative director of Each x Other, added, “Elizabeth has a great eye for putting the best looks together. The spring/summer 2023 collection is about further building the timeless wardrobe and cementing Each x Other’s place in the modern woman’s everyday necessities. As the brand honors the foundations it was established upon, it’s great to have longtime friends share their perspective and make Each x Other a part of their daily conversation.” — LISA LOCKWOOD