Lili Reinhart Is Max Mara’s Face of the Future, and a New NFT Vending Machine

Face of the Future: “I was at their show in Milan a month ago — feels crazy that it was already a month ago,” Lili Reinhart said of Max Mara. “I loved the whole show.”

The actress was at a cocktail event on Tuesday night celebrating her WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award. She’s the 17th recipient, officially receiving the honor at Women in Film’s annual gala on Thursday. The nonprofit, founded in 1973, advocates for women working in Hollywood.

“I was looking at the outfits that I wanted to try on for this, and this was obviously just this chic, little Florence Pugh-inspired nipples out moment,” she continued, referencing Pugh’s buzzy nipple-baring Valentino looks as of late. “You know what I’m sayin’?”

Reinhart had on a cropped cream turtleneck and a high-waisted skirt.

“I didn’t know what an honor it was,” she said of the recognition. “I think because I was a little shook — I hate that word but — as to why I would be getting it. I kind of still don’t really understand. But I’m like, ‘OK, cool.’”

The award is given to women experiencing a turning point in their career, working in film and television, with “extraordinary acting achievement and embodiment of timeless style and grace,” according to Max Mara. Past winners include Zoey Deutch, Katie Holmes, Zoë Saldana and Ginnifer Goodwin.

“My manager — even though I’m always like, ‘I don’t really know what’s happening or why I’m here’ — she’s like, ‘You know what? You’re doing something right, so keep doing what you’re doing,’” Reinhart said. “I’m like, ‘OK.’ But it is truly such an honor. It hasn’t fully settled in yet. I think I feel just very humbled by it, and very, very grateful. My mom’s here, and I’m happy to have my team supporting me. I feel the love.”

Held at the West Hollywood Edition, a partnership between W Magazine and Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti (third generation of the Maramotti family and global brand ambassador), the evening brought out Deutch, last year’s award recipient; recent Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph; a pregnant Billie Lourd with her husband Austen Rydell; Alessandra Ambrosio; Melina Matsoukas; Kathryn Newton; Salem Mitchell; Madison Beer; Lucy Hale; Joy Sunday of Netflix’s upcoming “Wednesday,” and Mia Moretti, spinning tunes behind the DJ booth.

Reinhart, who rose to fame for portraying Betty Cooper on The CW teen drama “Riverdale,” is closing the chapter on the series — now in its seventh and final season.

“It’s exciting and bittersweet,” she said of the impending transition. “That’s why I’m trying to just enjoy every day that I’m on set and appreciate it…but I’m also incredibly excited to start filming and shooting and producing what I’ve been developing for the last year-and-a-half for my own production company.”

Small Victory Productions, a partnership with Catherine Hagedorn, signed an exclusive first look television and feature film deal with Amazon Studios. What can we expect?

“A lot of women,” Reinhart said. “Our philosophy was telling stories about young people today that are realistic. What it’s like to be a young person in this time, today, that accurately reflects the human experience — and not young people written by a bunch of 40-year-old white men in a room. You know?” — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

Champagne Celebrations: Gal Gadot was close to playing Madame Clicquot, Veuve Clicquot’s visionary “Grande Dame of Champagne.”

“The project obviously never came to life, but I had the opportunity to discover the life of this incredible woman who was so innovative,” said the Israeli actress, wearing a zebra print Michael Kors dress. “She dared to do things that women back then didn’t dare to do.”

On Tuesday night, Gadot was joined by Laura Harrier and Gwyneth Paltrow at the opening exhibition of “Solaire Culture.” The traveling showcase, which kicked off in Tokyo last June, dives into Veuve Clicquot’s history — celebrating 250 years of the Champagne house, which was founded in 1772 in Reims, France.

To honor Madame Clicquot’s entrepreneurial spirit — she is credited for developing the Champagne brand’s identity after taking on her husband’s business when widowed in her 20s — Veuve Clicquot commissioned all women artists to create artwork for the occasion. Sheila Hicks, Tacita Dean, Pénélope Bagieu, Inès Longevial and Monique Frydman are among the exhibitors.

Frydman’s work, an interactive piece, was popular with guests, who took off their shoes to be immersed inside and snap Instagram photos.

“It begins with a great admiration for this woman who at her time was able to take on a Champagne house and leave her mark,” Frydman said of Madame Clicquot and her interest in taking on the project. “That’s already very rare. Second, the intoxication of Champagne relates to what a painting can evoke. Not the intoxication of alcohol, the intoxication of color, of painting.”

Frydman worked with orange, yellow and pink — which correspond well to her palette as an artist, she said.

Brought to life by art historian Camille Morineau and designer Constance Guisset, the event marks Veuve Clicquot’s first global traveling exhibition. The pop-up, which includes archival objects, is open until Nov. 16.

“This is the first time I’m here, and I love it,” Gadot said of the building at 468 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s 22,250-square-foot, ever-changing pop-up space that is expected to become a Cheval Blanc hotel.

“I loved the exposition,” she went on, noting a painting by Yayoi Kusama. She was on her way out. “I enjoyed the evening. It was just perfect.”

Kusama’s pieces, a portrait and sculpture, were standouts for Harrier as well.

“I’m such a fan of hers and have been for years,” said Harrier, donning Tory Burch. “Everything she does, I love.”

Veuve Clicquot brings to mind “the iconic orange label,” she said, and “some late nights for sure. I mean, Clicquot is what you reach for when you’re celebrating, right?” — R.C.

Tomorrow’s Vintage: Coach is materializing its (Re)Loved program, a circular system for remaking, up-crafting and redesigning its used bags in London with its first European pop-up store in Spitalfields Market.

Running from Thursday to Jan. 16, the “Tomorrow’s Vintage” space will feature a selection of (Re)Loved Coach bags, with vintage styles like Dinky, the Saddle and the Cashin Carry from Coach’s archival collection on display.

The brand will launch an exchange program that allows customers to trade in their Coach bag through the Coach (Re)Loved program to be recycled or reimagined in exchange for store credit starting from Nov. 1.

Inside of Coach’s “Tomorrow’s Vintage” concept store in London. Harry Adams/Courtesy

The store offers a range of complimentary services at the craftsmanship bar as well, such as leather care to extend the life span of a Coach bag, monogramming services and customization options with pins and patches, as well as hosting panel discussions with guests on a wide range of sustainability-related topics.

The New York-based Tapestry label’s pop-up will also feature a digital gaming element with an interactive scratchcard where visitors can win a free pin or patch, as well as playlists curated by London-based independent record labels.

(Re)Loved launched in April 2021 with a suite of fast-selling reimagined goods. After a bag-slashing scandal erupted on social media last October, Coach doubled down on its (Re)Loved program, adding more (Re)Loved items to its stores, and it’s eyeing a full rollout to its 162 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

At the beginning of this year, Coach expanded its (Re)Loved program with an apprenticeship. The program began in June, after which participants may score a job working and reworking Coach bags. — TIANWEI ZHANG

Vending NFTs: The NFT craze is not going away anytime soon. In the fashion space this year alone, brands like Prada, Burberry, Jason Wu and GCDS have dived into the metaverse and engaged with the crypto and gaming community.

myNFT will exhibit Europe’s first physical NFT vending machine at the NFT.London conference next week. Courtesy

MyNFT, an emerging online marketplace for trading non-fungible tokens, is looking to make the transaction as democratic and accessible as possible, beginning with fusing this relatively new ownership concept with the old-fashioned vending machine.

The platform claimed that it will present Europe’s first NFT vending machine next week at the NFT.London conference to be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre.

MyNFT said the vending machine, which will be distributed outside of the venue, is designed to bring NFTs into the real world.

The market value of the NFTs, which include tokens with various levels of rarity, created by the likes of Dr. Who Worlds Apart, Thunderbirds and Delft Blue Night Watch, ranges between 10 pounds and 100 pounds.

Hugo McDonaugh, cofounder of MyNFT, said the vending machine is “a fun and quirky way to demonstrate” the marketplace’s goal to eliminate any barriers to entry in the NFT space.

“There is so much potential in the NFT market and it’s such a shame to see some of that go to waste when possible investors are put off getting involved by various unnecessary and complicated barriers.…We’re determined to turn NFT investment into an everyday activity, and break it out of its current clique,” he added. — T.Z.