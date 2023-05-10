Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop-up

Miami Moment: On the heels of the Met Gala, Tommy Hilfiger decamped for Miami to host a party during the Miami Grand Prix weekend for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Cohosted by GQ’s editor in chief, Will Welch, the party drew VIP guests including David Beckham, Madelyn Cline, Lindsay Vonn, Damson Idris, Karrueche Tran, Karolina Kurkova, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Josephine Skriver, June Ambrose, Madison Bailey, Stefon Diggs, Victor Cruz, Marianna Hewitt, Mason Gooding, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Diplo, who DJ’d the party alongside DJ Ruckus.

Guests gathered at Mykonos House on Hibiscus Island, which is owned by former Formula 1 driver Eddie Irvine, on Miami Beach on Saturday, ahead of the actual race on Sunday. (Hamilton went on to place sixth.)

Hamilton is no stranger to the Tommy Hilfiger brand, having done a collection with the designer for fall 2018. Hilfiger is also an official sponsor of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. — LEIGH NORDSTROM

Lewis Hamilton and Lindsey Vonn attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ

Lukas Gage, Madelyn Cline and Chris Appleton attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ

Guests attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ

Facing Failures: Freelance writer and editor Kathleen Baird-Murray has let her curiosity get the best of her, and launched a podcast where she asks beauty founders how they coped with the inevitable crises that came with building businesses.

Called “Keeping Face,” the podcast launches Wednesday with Tina Chen Craig, founder of U Beauty, talking about how, during one particularly challenging moment, she collapsed on the floor of her hotel room.

In other episodes, Baird-Murray talks to Frederic Fekkai; Bobbi Brown; John Legend, founder of Loved01; and Charlotte Mensah, one of Britain’s top stylists and experts on natural, textured and mixed-heritage hair.

Mensah is the owner of The Hair Lounge on London’s Portobello Road, and built her salon business with a grant from The Prince’s Trust, which was founded by King Charles III. She was a guest at the king’s coronation in London on Saturday.

Baird-Murray asks guests about the moment everything fall apart — or was about to — and how they got back on track.

In an interview, Baird-Murray said it’s not the average beauty podcast, with top 10 tips, advice on blowouts or product recommendations.

The logo for the new podcast “Keeping Face,” about beauty founders’ fumbles.

“There’s a human interest level. So many of these lives seem perfect — aren’t we always hearing about people who started their business — in a week — from the back of an envelope? Or from the kitchen table?” she said.

“We don’t hear about the pitfalls or the hard graft, the times where things went really wrong. I love knowing how people got round those issues, and persisted, when lesser mortals would have given up,” she added.

Baird-Murray said she found it interesting that some of her subjects refused to dwell on their fumbles or failures, and focused instead on their achievements, while others talked about their reliance on numerology, astrology and psychics.

“I think it’s because I was talking to people in very creative fields,” she said. “Probably, if I was talking to neuroscientists, I would not have been getting that.”

In all, they were a fascinating group, Baird-Murray, who produced the podcast with ParkView Creative and with sponsor Renude, said of her guests. The podcast logo was designed by Paul McNeil, and based on Baird-Murray.

“What I loved about them is that they just do their thing. They work very much on instinct. The thing I kept hearing over and over again was the phrase ‘I never had a business plan’ — and that fascinates me.”

Baird-Murray, whose articles, interviews and profiles have appeared in the Financial Times, British Vogue, Tatler, The Telegraph and Sunday Times Style, said she’s hoping to release a second season.

She’d like to sit down with people including Glossier’s Emily Weiss; Demetra Pinsent, CEO of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, and Barbara Sturm, whom Baird-Murray interviewed earlier this year for the Financial Times. — SAMANTHA CONTI

Popping Up: With Jéan, an Australian contemporary fashion brand, will open its first 2,400-square-foot pop-up store Wednesday at 33 Howard Street in New York.

It will remain open through the beginning of August.

Founded in 2017 by two friends, Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas, the brand was established to create items they felt were missing from their wardrobes. It began with a well-curated rotation of flattering tops to wear with jeans. Among the offerings at the store are the Sabrin top (a strapless corset style top with a hook and eye front closure featuring a lace detail bust and lace up ribbon back), Ryder dress (a sweetheart corset-style dress with a wired bust cup featuring lace detail and lace up ribbon back) and the bestselling corset/ribbon-trimmed silhouettes.

With Jéan, which began selling ready-to-wear and offers dresses, tops and bottoms, has since expanded into swimwear and accessories.

With more than 530,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, the brand is grounded in how real women like to dress. It schedules its collection drops throughout the year to best serve its customers rather than follow a traditional fashion calendar. In addition to the pop-up, the brand is available exclusively at its website Withjean.com.

With Jéan’s new pop-up at 33 Howard Street in New York.

With Jéan partners with ethical factories in China and features eco-conscious fabrics in its designs. Its label has been worn by celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp.

Asked why they chose New York to open their first pop-up store, Titilas told WWD, “New York is our biggest audience full-stop, outside of Australia, and it’s no wonder why. Who doesn’t love New York — the culture and energy is something that can’t be found anywhere else. We’re so grateful to have such a passionate and engaged audience in this incredible city, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring the brand closer to home for them this summer,” she said. — LISA LOCKWOOD