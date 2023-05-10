×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Creating an Epicenter of Luxury in Washington, D.C.

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton Host Miami Grand Prix Party With GQ

Pop Culture

Princess Diana Necklace and Earrings Go Up for Auction

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop-up

Plus, a new podcast on beauty founder failures.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Samantha Conti, Lisa Lockwood
Plus Icon
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ

Miami Moment: On the heels of the Met Gala, Tommy Hilfiger decamped for Miami to host a party during the Miami Grand Prix weekend for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Cohosted by GQ’s editor in chief, Will Welch, the party drew VIP guests including David Beckham, Madelyn Cline, Lindsay Vonn, Damson Idris, Karrueche Tran, Karolina Kurkova, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Josephine Skriver, June Ambrose, Madison Bailey, Stefon Diggs, Victor Cruz, Marianna Hewitt, Mason Gooding, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Diplo, who DJ’d the party alongside DJ Ruckus. 

Guests gathered at Mykonos House on Hibiscus Island, which is owned by former Formula 1 driver Eddie Irvine, on Miami Beach on Saturday, ahead of the actual race on Sunday. (Hamilton went on to place sixth.) 

Related Galleries

Hamilton is no stranger to the Tommy Hilfiger brand, having done a collection with the designer for fall 2018. Hilfiger is also an official sponsor of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. — LEIGH NORDSTROM

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Lewis Hamilton and Lindsey Vonn attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
Lewis Hamilton and Lindsey Vonn attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: (L-R) Lukas Gage, Madelyn Cline and Chris Appleton attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
Lukas Gage, Madelyn Cline and Chris Appleton attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 06: Guests attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ)
Guests attend as Tommy Hilfiger and GQ celebrate Miami Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on May 6 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for GQ) Getty Images for GQ

Facing Failures: Freelance writer and editor Kathleen Baird-Murray has let her curiosity get the best of her, and launched a podcast where she asks beauty founders how they coped with the inevitable crises that came with building businesses.

Called “Keeping Face,” the podcast launches Wednesday with Tina Chen Craig, founder of U Beauty, talking about how, during one particularly challenging moment, she collapsed on the floor of her hotel room.

In other episodes, Baird-Murray talks to Frederic Fekkai; Bobbi Brown; John Legend, founder of Loved01; and Charlotte Mensah, one of Britain’s top stylists and experts on natural, textured and mixed-heritage hair.

Mensah is the owner of The Hair Lounge on London’s Portobello Road, and built her salon business with a grant from The Prince’s Trust, which was founded by King Charles III. She was a guest at the king’s coronation in London on Saturday.

Baird-Murray asks guests about the moment everything fall apart — or was about to — and how they got back on track.

In an interview, Baird-Murray said it’s not the average beauty podcast, with top 10 tips, advice on blowouts or product recommendations.

The logo for the new podcast “Keeping Face,” about beauty founders’ fumbles.

“There’s a human interest level. So many of these lives seem perfect — aren’t we always hearing about people who started their business — in a week — from the back of an envelope? Or from the kitchen table?” she said.

“We don’t hear about the pitfalls or the hard graft, the times where things went really wrong. I love knowing how people got round those issues, and persisted, when lesser mortals would have given up,” she added.

Baird-Murray said she found it interesting that some of her subjects refused to dwell on their fumbles or failures, and focused instead on their achievements, while others talked about their reliance on numerology, astrology and psychics.

“I think it’s because I was talking to people in very creative fields,” she said. “Probably, if I was talking to neuroscientists, I would not have been getting that.”

In all, they were a fascinating group, Baird-Murray, who produced the podcast with ParkView Creative and with sponsor Renude, said of her guests. The podcast logo was designed by Paul McNeil, and based on Baird-Murray.

“What I loved about them is that they just do their thing. They work very much on instinct. The thing I kept hearing over and over again was the phrase ‘I never had a business plan’ — and that fascinates me.”

Baird-Murray, whose articles, interviews and profiles have appeared in the Financial Times, British Vogue, Tatler, The Telegraph and Sunday Times Style, said she’s hoping to release a second season.

She’d like to sit down with people including Glossier’s Emily Weiss; Demetra Pinsent, CEO of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, and Barbara Sturm, whom Baird-Murray interviewed earlier this year for the Financial Times. — SAMANTHA CONTI

Popping Up: With Jéan, an Australian contemporary fashion brand, will open its first 2,400-square-foot pop-up store Wednesday at 33 Howard Street in New York.

It will remain open through the beginning of August.

Founded in 2017 by two friends, Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas, the brand was established to create items they felt were missing from their wardrobes. It began with a well-curated rotation of flattering tops to wear with jeans. Among the offerings at the store are the Sabrin top (a strapless corset style top with a hook and eye front closure featuring a lace detail bust and lace up ribbon back), Ryder dress (a sweetheart corset-style dress with a wired bust cup featuring lace detail and lace up ribbon back) and the bestselling corset/ribbon-trimmed silhouettes.

With Jéan, which began selling ready-to-wear and offers dresses, tops and bottoms, has since expanded into swimwear and accessories.

With more than 530,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, the brand is grounded in how real women like to dress. It schedules its collection drops throughout the year to best serve its customers rather than follow a traditional fashion calendar. In addition to the pop-up, the brand is available exclusively at its website Withjean.com.

With Jéan’s new pop-up at 33 Howard Street in New York.

With Jéan partners with ethical factories in China and features eco-conscious fabrics in its designs. Its label has been worn by celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp.

Asked why they chose New York to open their first pop-up store, Titilas told WWD, “New York is our biggest audience full-stop, outside of Australia, and it’s no wonder why. Who doesn’t love New York — the culture and energy is something that can’t be found anywhere else. We’re so grateful to have such a passionate and engaged audience in this incredible city, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring the brand closer to home for them this summer,” she said. — LISA LOCKWOOD

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Hot Summer Bags

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tommy Hilfiger Parties in Miami; With Jéan Opens Pop Up

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad