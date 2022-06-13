EXCLUSIVE: Fashion Nova Debuts Beauty Line

Fashion Nova is setting its sights on the beauty industry.

The fast-fashion retailer is debuting its first beauty line, called NovaBeauty, on Tuesday, launching with products in the eye and lip categories. The NovaBeauty lip collection consists of three products: the Perfect Pout Lipstick in 26 shades and three finishes, the 2-in-1 Snatched Lip Liner in 10 shades and the Moisturizing Rich Glow Lip Gloss in 12 shades. NovaBeauty will also debut its Gel-ous Long Wear Waterproof Liner in 11 shades. The line was two years in the making.

“Launching NovaBeauty will satisfy our customers’ needs while adding a product category that embraces Fashion Nova’s ethos of inclusive, accessible glam,” said Richard Saghian, chief executive officer of Fashion Nova. “Beauty is an integral part of the Nova look. A dedicated beauty line will let ‘Nova Babes’ express their creativity and curate on-brand looks, head-to-toe.”

NovaBeauty’s Snatched Lip Liner Courtesy of Fashion Nova

Saghian explained beauty is the number-one category that customers have requested from Fashion Nova for the last two years. He also stated that lip gloss and lip liner were among the top requested beauty products among Fashion Nova’s customers and the company wanted to “create a capsule collection of lip color as unique and diverse as our customer base.”

Fashion Nova plans to grow NovaBeauty through frequent drops. Next month, the line will debut its Glow Getter Body and Face Highlighter and a Kabuki Body Brush. NovaBeauty will also continue expanding shade ranges for existing products on a consistent basis.

To align with Fashion Nova’s accessible and affordable ethos, NovaBeauty’s products are priced between $10 to $12. The products are available on Fashion Nova’s website.

