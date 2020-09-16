GET OUT THE VOTE: Trying to glean some of the attention surrounding New York Fashion Week, Fashion Our Future 2020 is releasing limited-run apparel and accessories and virtual programming.

Studio 189 cofounder Abrima Erwiah crafted the idea for Fashion Our Future 2020, a voter registration effort that is trying to leverage the power of fashion to engage underrepresented communities in the political process. The movement has been created with Voto Latino’s cofounders Rosario Dawson (who is also Studio 189’s cofounder) and Maria Teresa Kumar, Fashion Our Future 2020 creative director Virgil Abloh, Supreme, Tanya Taylor, Victor Glemaud and IN THE BLK, IMG and Endeavor Impact. Partnering with Voto Latino, Fashion Our Future 2020 is trying to register one million voters by National Voter Registration Day on September 22 and then drive them to cast a ballot on or before the general election on November 3.

In addition to Fashion Our Future, a bevy of fashion brands have recently launched their own initiatives or released collections to encourage voter registration and provide essential resources to try to improve turnout.

Today signals the unveiling of the Fashion Our Future 2020 Shop and the debut drop of its first voting-inspired merchandise. The RealReal is powering up the e-commerce. The selection is meant to highlight the campaign’s call to action, “Be a Model Voter.” Shoppers will be prompted to register to vote at the point of purchase. Out-of-the-gate, consumers will find select accessories presented by Visa that are designed to play up women’s empowerment, diversity and her right to vote.

Abloh’s Off-White, Studio 189, Fe Noel and Tanya Taylor have developed voting-themed products for Fashion Our Future. Abloh, for example, created “Model Voter” T-shirts. More exclusive designer products will be rolled out in the weeks ahead.

Fashion Our Future 2020 has also brought its message to life through IMF’s programming series, NYFW: BTS. In addition, there are a variety of activations that have been planned in partnership with The RealReal, Refinery29, VISA and IMG via NYFW:The Shows, the central hub of live and virtual activity during fashion week. Taylor, for example, will host “A Fashion Registration” Thursday.