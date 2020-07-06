STREET ART: With galleries closed, fly-posting is taking on a whole new artistic dimension.

Olivier Saillard and Gaël Mamine, through fashion heritage agency Cellule Archives, are behind an initiative to bring the work of leading photographers to the streets of Arles in southern France. The city is normally the home of the prestigious Rencontres d’Arles photography festival, which has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for two months each summer.

Works by 18 renowned photographers, including Dominique Issermann, Katerina Jebb, Peter Lindbergh and Jean-Baptiste Mondino, have been printed as posters and pasted to the walls of the city’s streets since July 4, accompanied by snippets of text, to make up the “Images Perdues” (lost images in English) exhibition.

They are intended to age with time and the elements — the exhibition has no end date — and be seen in no specific order or context.