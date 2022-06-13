×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Is Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Accessories

Gucci Unveils High Jewelry Collection With Campaign Fronted by Jessica Chastain

Business

What’s Selling This Spring? Printed and Brightly Colored Dresses, Wide-leg Trousers and Blazers

This New Fashion Podcast Promises to Tout the ‘Fabulousness’ of Wearing More Vintage

The Chez Charlotte Vintage podcast is the rebirth of Melbourne-based vintage expert Charlotte Dallison.

Melbourne-based vintage style expert Charlotte Dallison
Melbourne-based vintage style expert Charlotte Dallison is launching a podcast "Chez Charlotte Vintage."

After closing her eponymous vintage store last year amid the pandemic, entrepreneur Charlotte Dallison turned to writing and podcasting.

The Melbourne-based vintage style expert is ready to unveil her latest project Tuesday, which is a podcast appropriately titled “Chez Charlotte Vintage.” The first episode is available for preview on Apple, before hitting Spotify and Google Podcasts.

“In the podcast, I speak with a range of aspirational creatives, with enviable vintage wardrobes, about their vintage style journey. The purpose of the podcast is to get more people wearing more vintage — no moth balls here, just fabulousness and sustainability, naturally,” said Dallison, who, herself, has Marilyn Monroe-esque tresses and can be seen in a range of 1940s-style dresses on her Instagram and the podcast’s page @Chezcharpod.

Speaker lineup for season one includes broadcaster, author and collector Claudia Chan Shaw; Emmy award-nominated costume designer Marion Boyce; fashion historian and owner of an enviable Bonnie Cashin archive Stephanie Lake, and vintage style influencer and knitwear designer Natalie Joos, among many others.

The podcast trails the launch of another sustainable fashion podcast called “Hot Buttons,” which dips into the latest sustainable fashion news. As with other podcasts from Post Script Media Inc., the podcast is centered on climate change education.

Without going into extended detail, Dallison said Chez Charlotte Vintage is a “re-work” of her pre-existing vintage store, which she closed late last year. Another underlying motive was, “I also could not find a vintage fashion podcast anywhere that I really wanted to listen to.”

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Hot Summer Bags

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Vintage Expert Finds New Potential in

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad