POP, SHOP AND DROP: Harrods is going all out the second time around with its charity pop-up, Fashion Re-told, in partnership with NSPCC, a charity that aims to prevent child abuse. The pop-up will run from May 2 to June 2.

Located on Marylebone High Street in a retail space donated by the area’s big property owner, the Howard de Walden Estate, the shop hopes to drive even more sales given the high footfall on the street and the surrounding shops. Last year, Fashion Re-told raised 110,000 pounds.

Harrods is also hoping to change customers’ perception of pre-worn clothes and champion sustainability. “Luxury consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of fast fashion, turning to shopping vintage and sustainable pieces or buying pieces from social enterprise brands. Fashion Re-told speaks to all three of these new ways of shopping,” said a spokesperson from Harrods during a preview of the shop on Wednesday.

The pre-loved selection consists mainly of pieces by Stella McCartney, Chloé, Missoni, Calvin Klein and Balmain while an expanded selection of men’s wear and children’s wear sits toward the back of the shop.

Harrods has also introduced a homeware section, including items from Tom Dixon, Baccarat, Gucci Home and Aerin in its downstairs area, which also houses jewelry and the pop-up’s event space.

There will be a styling session with former British Vogue staffers Lucinda Chambers and Serena Hood and Harrods’ fashion editorial director Stacey Duguid as well as a panel on entrepreneurship from designer Emilia Wickstead and Whitney Bromberg Hawkings, ceo and cofounder of Flowerbx, who designed the floral entrance of the shop.

“With Fashion Re-told, our ambition is to change the public’s perception of charitable shopping by offering a Harrods-level of service, product range and shopping experience. We want customers to leave not only knowing that they have raised money for a hugely important cause, but also having bought a luxury item and experienced a truly unique shopping experience,” said Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods.