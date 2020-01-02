IN THE NAME OF FASHION: Fashion helps bolster Italy’s reputation, according to German magazine OOOM.

The publication this week released its list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg, actress and environmental activist Jane Fonda and former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama lead the ranking — as they have on other international magazines. OOOM’s list, though, also includes personalities such as Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, North American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as Pope Francis II.

Italy is represented by three of the most influential key figures on the international fashion scene: Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Miuccia Prada and Renzo Rosso.

In particular, Rosso was included on the list for his commitment to the creation of new living standards, as he showcased during Miami Art Basel with the unveiling of the Diesel Wynwood residential project, including 143 apartments, a pool, a gym, a meditation room, a meeting space and an expansive, open-space lobby with an art gallery area, as well as a courtyard, designed by Diesel as a forest of tropical plants for residents. The project is certified by WELL, the leading tool for advancing health and well-being in buildings globally.

The jury creating the OOOM 100 ranking included Nobel Peace Prize laureate Betty Williams; Obama and Dalai Lama adviser Nipun Mehta; designer Stefan Sagmeister; Hans Ulrich Obrist, president of Serpentine Galleries London; Princeton University author Roger Nelson; art gallerist Thaddaeus Ropac and geneticist Josef Penninger, among others.

Prada and Rosso are also listed among the personalities in the fashion industry with the best reputation in 2019. The ranking, released by Italian company Reputation Science, is lead by Brunello Cucinelli and Moncler’s chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini.