Anna Wintour, Emma Grede to Be Honored at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala 

The Fashion Scholarship Fund is gearing up for its upcoming gala that will celebrate two honorees.

The fashion-oriented education nonprofit will host its 86th annual gala on April 3 at The Glasshouse in New York City, which will honor Condé Nast chief content officer and Vogue global editorial director Anna Wintour, and Good American cofounder and chief executive officer Emma Grede.

According to the fund, it is honoring Wintour for “her long-standing commitment to supporting and fostering the next generation of fashion talent” and Grede for “her advocacy of diversity and inclusive representation in the industry and her work with The Fifteen Percent Pledge.”

The gala coincides with the Fashion Scholarship Fund awarding more than $1 million in scholarships to 125 students across the country, all of whom will attend the April gala and have their work showcased. According to the fund, this was a record year for applicants, as 52 percent are Black, Indigenous and people of color. The fund provides students with scholarships, mentorships and internships with companies such as Skims, Neiman Marcus, Milk Makeup, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and more.

“The FSF is so pleased to be honoring Anna and Emma for their many contributions to the industry,” said Peter Arnold, executive director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund. “Anna unwaveringly supports, mentors and shines the spotlight on young talent. As an entrepreneur and a philanthropist, Emma is opening doors for underrepresented talent. We are also so pleased that this year the FSF received a record number of scholarship applicants, of whom 52 percent are BIPOC, validating the FSF’s long-standing commitment to identifying the most talented college students from diverse backgrounds.”

The Fashion Scholarship Fund has embarked on several other charitable initiatives this year. This fall, the nonprofit teamed with sportswear designer Eric Emanuel to launch a $500,000 scholarship and teamed with True Religion to provide one Los Angeles-based student from an underrepresented community the means to pursue a career in fashion.