The Fashion Scholarship Fund in 2021 is skipping its annual January fund-raising gala for a virtual awards celebration on Jan. 12.

The annual event brings together FSF supporters and scholarship recipients, and awards more than $1 million in scholarship funding, but the upcoming celebration will honor the winners, as well as the first 20 recipients of the Virgil Abloh Post Modern Scholarship fund.

As a lead-up to the event, FSF on Tuesday launches a digital campaign, “Facing Fashion,” featuring FSF alumni and industry leaders, such as Brandon Maxwell, who kicks off the series on Tuesday, Abloh, John Demsey, and Julia Haart, and alumni Marissa Wilson, Brittany Katz and Dave Canfield.

“The biggest hurdle I faced when attempting to break into the fashion industry was knowledge and having access,” Maxwell said in his video. “As I didn’t go to school for fashion, I had no understanding of where to enter, which companies were important to know, or to work at. The Fashion Scholarship would’ve been a huge benefit for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Scholarship Fund (@fashionscholarshipfund)

The film series is produced in partnership with Paper Magazine and will roll out over the next two weeks leading into a live virtual auction on Dec. 16 hosted by Christie’s Lydia Fenet, with special guest Ryan Seacrest, where they will auction items, product packages and experiences from fashion, entertainment and sports personalities, with the sales benefiting the FSF.

In addition, Abloh created one-of-a-kind merchandise to be available on Paper with proceeds benefiting the FSF.

“What is most exciting about this video campaign is that Fashion Scholarship Fund is tapping into its network of insiders and fashion icons to share knowledge and advice on how to succeed in the fashion and beauty industries,” said Jonathan Burford, creative director on behalf of Fashion Scholarship Fund. “Students and young professionals everywhere will be able to learn and pull inspiration from the personal stories of these industry leaders.”