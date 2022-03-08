Fashion Scholarship Fund Plans Abloh Tribute at Gala

STUDENT MATTERS: The Fashion Scholarship Fund’s annual gala will salute an assortment of student recipients, as well as the late Virgil Abloh.

Slated for April 11 at The Glasshouse in New York, FSF Live plans to celebrate Abloh’s impact on the fashion industry, including advocating for equity and inclusion. Abloh, who died of a rare form of cancer at the age of 41 in late November, served as a FSF board member. In addition to starting Off-White more than 10 years ago, he also served as men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton in recent years.

At next month’s event, the newest group of 23 Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund Scholars will be honored. The fund is geared to supporting academically promising students of Black, African American or African descent. During the gala, $1 million in scholarships will be awarded in total with 120 FSF Scholars from the U.S. being among the recipients. Guests will also get a glimpse of the students’ work.

Attendees will also be honoring Neiman Marcus chief executive officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck for his efforts to help advance young people of color through mentorship and other initiatives. He is well-versed about the FSF: some of the next generation of industry talent have benefited from The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation’s partnership with the FSF.

Snowboarding company Burton will soon be auctioning 10 exclusive snowboards that Abloh designed to benefit the Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund. The auction gets rolling on March 15. The snowboards are imprinted with Abloh’s manifesto and are part of his final collaboration with Burton.

In other student news, Li Edelkoort and Philip Fimmano have announced the eighth edition of the Dorothy Waxman International Textile Design Prize. Geared for a current or recent graduate student specializing in textiles or fashion, the prize is for those who practice sustainable thinking and creative innovation in textiles. The Dorothy Waxman award is part of the duo’s “Talking Textiles” initiative that enhances textile education and creativity. Submissions are being accepted through June 30 and the winner will be revealed at the end of September, during the Talking Textiles Conference.