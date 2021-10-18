Fashion Scholarship Fund to Honor Abloh, Van Raemdonck

The Fashion Scholarship Fund’s Annual Awards Ceremony is returning to a physical venue.

The national nonprofit organization will host its 85th annual awards ceremony on Feb. 7, 2022, at the Glass House in New York City. Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh and Neiman Marcus Group chief executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck will be celebrated for their contributions to the fashion industry.

Abloh will be honored for establishing the Post-Modern Scholarship Fund in partnership with the FSF, to benefit Black students through funding, career support and mentoring. The fund kicked off in 2020 with a $1 million donation from Abloh and partnered brands Louis Vuitton, Farfetch, Evian and New Guards Group.

Van Raemdonck will be recognized for elevating Neiman Marcus’ support for diverse youth through The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation’s partnership with the FSF and the company’s Executive Development Program, which prepares young professionals for merchandising and planning roles in addition to various business functions.

Much like in previous ceremonies, the FSF will award over $1 million in scholarships to 120 students, including 20 of Abloh’s Post-Modern Scholarship Fund scholars, who will all be in attendance.

Prior to the gala, four scholar finalists will compete for the FSF’s top scholarship award by presenting a case study to a panel of judges. Each concept will be spotlighted at the gala.

“We are so pleased that our community will be gathering live and in-person in February. It will be especially exciting to have this year’s entire class of Scholars with us — 120 students — who will travel from cities and towns across the country to New York City, many of them for the first time, to be celebrated at this year’s reimagined gala, FSF Live,” said FSF executive director Peter Arnold. “We look forward to honoring Virgil and Geoffroy and to showcasing the work of the next generation of industry talent — they are the heart and soul of all that we do.”

The most recent top scholarship prize winner was Evelyn Siao of Lehigh University, who presented a campaign for Levi’s called “Deeper Pockets” to raise awareness about the gender wage gap while also offering women’s jeans with deeper pockets. The previous ceremony was held virtually.