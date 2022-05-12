Nordstrom’s New Game, CAA’s Latest Signing, a Fete for Farfetch

INTO THE GAME: Nordstrom is getting sporty for its latest pop-up.

The 17th iteration of the retailer’s Concepts @Nordstrom is a multibrand shop it’s calling Sports! The space features apparel, footwear and accessories for golf, tennis, running, training and cycling inspired by nostalgic sportswear.

The mix will include exclusive capsules from Bogey Boys and Malbon Golf for the golf enthusiast; Full Court Sport, Lacoste, Palmes, Paterson and Reigning Champ for tennis; 2XU, District Vision, Hoka One One, O Design Studio, On Running and Y-3 for running and training, and Rapha, MAAP and Pas Normal Studios for cycling.

Five of the 16 brands of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories will be available at Nordstrom for the first time. Prices will range from $7 to $500.

“Heading into summer, we are excited to offer the Nordstrom customer a fresh take on sports product,” said Sam Lobban, senior vice president of designer and new concepts. “Whether you are a performance athlete or just trying out a sport for the first time, we hope Concept 017 offers something unique and interesting you may not have seen before.”

To promote the shop, Nordstrom produced a campaign featuring a cast of real-life athletes, including tennis player Jordaan Ashley, runner Chris Focus, golfer Hayden Sylte and cyclist Ron Holden.

Concept 017: Sports! will launch May 12 and remain in place through the end of July online and at 13 Nordstrom stores around the U.S., including the men’s store in New York and the Seattle flagship. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

NEW SIGNING: CAA Fashion has signed Anna Trevelyan for representation in all areas.

A stylist, consultant and creative director, Trevelyan has dressed rising, young Hollywood and music talent that include Lourdes Leon, Becky G and Nicki Nicole.

Her work has been seen on campaigns for brands including Nike, Puma, Kenzo, L’Oréal, Sephora, MAC Cosmetics and Maybelline, as well as featured on the covers of Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Japan, V Magazine and GQ, styling the likes of Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Kendall Jenner.

“Fashion, what it means, who it’s for and how it works is moving and evolving at such a fast pace, and I believe there is so much potential for stylists and creative directors like myself to apply our ideas and skills in a multitude of ways beyond what we are doing now,” she told WWD in an exclusive statement. “Which is why I am thrilled to join CAA, an agency who aligns with my vision of expanding my career and skill set, and who I trust will work alongside me to achieve my goals, and explore new realms that I can implement my creative skills within.”

Based in New York, Trevelyan is originally from London. She’s behind Rihanna’s look in the music video for “Work” and transforming Bella Hadid into an alien for V Magazine. She has worked with photographers Nick Knight, Sølve Sundsbø, Campbell Addy, Adrienne Raquel and Charlotte Rutherford.

CAA Fashion, overseen by agent Christian Carino, continues to grow. The agency signed Gisele Bündchen in February, Olivier Rousteing last month and represents a variety of fashion talent, from photographer Annie Leibovitz to makeup artist Sir John. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

LAUNCH MODE: The historic Schindler House in West Hollywood was the site of the The historic Schindler House in West Hollywood was the site of the Farfetch Beauty launch party on Tuesday evening to celebrate the luxury fashion platform’s foray into beauty products. The British etailer, created in 2008 by José Neves, earlier this acquired Los Angeles cult beauty retailer Violet Grey with an eye on expanding into a new category. On April 20, Farfetch launched its beauty marketplace by posting more than 100 prestige beauty brands on its e-commerce platform. The brands cover skin care, makeup, hair, fragrance, bath and body, and well-being. Samantha Ronson, Karen Jones, January Jones and Cassandra Grey. Stefanie Keenan/Courtesy of Getty Images for FARFETCH Holli Rogers, Farfetch’s chief brand officer, said Los Angeles was the perfect spot for a launch party. “We have been focusing on the U.S. in general for marketing this year,” said the Texas native, who now lives in London where Farfetch is headquartered. “We have a really strong customer base here.” She said fashion customers were asking that Farfetch become more of a one-stop shop location where they could buy high-end clothes and beauty products. The Schindler House, with its avant-garde architecture style, was designed in the early 1920s by renowned architect Rudolph Schindler, who created something unique at the time with the house’s spare concrete walls and sliding wood and glass panels connecting to the outdoor landscaped area. On hand at the party was Cassandra Grey, who started Violet Grey some nine years ago, as well as her partner, Samantha Ronson, a DJ and musician. January Jones, who spent several years on the “Mad Men” TV series, was there with her mother, Karen Jones. Also attending were members of the Farfetch beauty global collective, a community of brand founders, industry experts and creatives to help Fartfetch take a new approach to beauty. Some of those collective members were hairstylist Jawara, actor and skateboarder Nico Hiraga and drag artist Violet Chachki. — DEBORAH BELGUM

RAE’S LATEST DEAL: Addison Rae is lending her influence to Vital Proteins’ latest campaign.

The TikTok influencer-turned-actress appears in the ingestible brand’s new campaign, titled “Every Moment Is Vital,” which was filmed by director Damien Chazelle. In the campaign, Rae gives insight into her own health and wellness journey and talks about the importance of social connection and “surrounding yourself with those who lift you up,” according to the brand.

Rae is joined in the campaign by model Iskra Lawrence and fitness experts Chase Tucker and Silvy Araujo, who all share their own health and wellness journeys.

“What makes one person feel vital is akin to an intimate patchwork, carefully crafted and woven over a lifetime of experience,” said Tracey Halama, chief executive officer of Vital Proteins, in a statement. “I hope that these stories inspire people to discover what wellness looks like for them, while reminding them that it’s often the simple, small things that shift your mind-set and make the most impact.”

Addison Rae for Vital Proteins Courtesy of Vital Proteins

Rae first teamed with Vital Proteins in January, when the brand named her a global brand ambassador. She’s said to be a longtime fan of the brand, particularly its wellness gummies.

The campaign and ambassadorship aren’t Rae’s first foray into the beauty world. In 2020, Rae launched her beauty brand, called Item Beauty, and last year expanded to fragrance with the launch of the AF Collection by Addison Rae, which is a range of “mood-based” fragrances. She’s worked with several other brands on campaigns, including ManeAddicts, Pandora and American Eagle.

Rae is one of the most-followed influencers on TikTok, boasting a following of 87.6 million. This year, Forbes named Rae the third top-earning influencer on TikTok at $8.5 million.

For Vital Proteins, Rae’s ambassadorship comes after the brand tapped actress Jennifer Aniston as its chief creative officer, where she assists in product development and brand strategy, as well as appearing in campaigns. — LAYLA ILCHI