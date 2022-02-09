Tiffany’s Golden Choice, FaZe’s Big Game, Honoring Snyder and DVF

Big Win

Chinese American skier Eileen Gu Tuesday scored a gold medal in the women’s freestyle skiing big air, China’s third gold medal this Winter Olympics, in what can be only described as a dramatic fashion.

Not only did she lock in her gold medal position with a four-and-a-half-rotation trick in her third jump, making her the second female freeskier ever to ever do so, narrowly beating France’s Tess Ledoux and Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud, but Gu also showcased her subtle fashion choice during the award ceremony as she took off her Anta gloves and showed four rings from Tiffany & Co. as she held the Winter Olympics panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen in front of the cameras.

She wore a Tiffany T diamond wire ring in 18-karat rose gold, $2,100, and a Tiffany 1837 Makers medium slice ring in 18-karat gold, $2,400, on her left hand. On the other hand, she wore an Elsa Peretti diamond hoop ring in rose gold, $1,300, and a Tiffany 1837 Makers signet ring in sterling silver, $600. She later added a Tiffany Knot double row hinged bangle in yellow gold with diamonds, $22,000, during the flag-raising ceremony.

These styles are immediately trending on Chinese social media sites like Weibo, Xiahongshu and Douyin.

Gu was announced last year as one of the three new faces of the brand, alongside Tracee Ellis Ross and Anya Taylor-Joy, to help represent its new era under LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The three women were featured in the jeweler’s new campaign for its T1 jewelry collection, called “Give Me the T,” which was photographed by Mario Sorrenti.

Gold medalist Eileen Gu, of China, poses after the women’s freestyle skiing big air finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP

Even before the Winter Olympics win, Gu has become one of the most desirable faces to work with for many brands in China. She is currently the spokesperson for more than 26 brands and organizations, including Louis Vuitton, Estée Lauder, IWC, Victoria’s Secret, Anta, Oakley, as well as Cadillac, Visa and JD.com.

Most recently, she fronted the cover of the latest issue of Vogue China’s Gen Z proposition Vogue Plus. Chinese local press estimated that she has earned more than 220 million renminbi, or $34.6 million, from brand endorsements. — TIANWEI ZHANG

Game On

The NFL and FaZe Clan are expanding their partnership.

The league and the lifestyle platform on Tuesday unveiled a joint marketing initiative under which they will host a series of activations and brand collaborations crossing sports and gaming.

NFL and FaZe Clan announce joint marketing initiative Courtesy Photo

The partners on Saturday will host a co-branded flag football game between FaZe Clan and creator collective AMP. Participants will include FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Nate Hill and FaZe Kaysan; Jenna Bandy, who holds the Guinness World Record Holder for the farthest American football thrown into a target by a woman; female football player and actress Toni Harris, and NFL legends Michael Vick and Brett Favre, who will play as the team’s quarterbacks. Each team will donate $25,000 to youth sports, with FaZe Clan committing its donation to Snoop Dogg’s Youth Football League.

The game will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will be livestreamed on FaZe’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

In addition, the partners will create original content and consumer products, and will incorporate FaZe Clan members in co-branded events and connect influencers, creators, esports professionals and celebrity talent to the NFL.

“Gaming continues to be a core pillar within the broader NFL strategy, and we are excited to announce a joint marketing initiative with FaZe Clan that will kick off with a co-branded flag football game at this year’s Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s. In addition, our enhanced relationship will include first activations and initiatives throughout the 2022-23 season aimed at engaging our casual Gen Z fans,” Ian Trombetta, senior vice president of social, influencer and content marketing at the NFL, said in a statement. “Teaming up with FaZe enables us to leverage our platforms to authentically engage with and celebrate the next generation of fans at the intersection of gaming, football and culture.”

The NFL and FaZe Clan first tied up in 2019 for events like the NFL Draft and the Draft-a-thon fundraiser. They teamed again in 2020 for the same events and launched a capsule collection supporting the events.

FaZe has connected with other sports as well such as soccer through Manchester United, which they produced a capsule collection with, as well as NASCAR, and it also has collaborated with digital sports and entertainment company DraftKings.

This new development comes months after FaZe revealed it is going public on the Nasdaq through a merger agreement with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The deal was expected to close in early 2022.

The NFL, on the other hand, is preparing for Super Bowl LVI where the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The league is also under fire this month after former coach Brian Flores filed a suit against the Miami Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross. Flores accused the NFL and teams of racial discrimination in hiring and claims Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in order to secure the number one pick in the draft. Flores was fired by the Dolphins in January. — OBI ANYANWU

Todd’s Honor

Just call him Dr. Todd Snyder.

The designer will be awarded a Distinguished Achievement Award and an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree from LIM College during its 83rd commencement ceremonies in May. Snyder will also deliver the keynote speech to the 2022 graduating class at the event, which will be held at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield (home of SummerStage) on May 23 at 2:30 p.m. This will be LIM’s first in-person commencement since 2019.

Todd Snyder

Since launching his label in 2011, Snyder has made his mark offering classic American men’s wear with a dose of modernity. He has also collaborated with brands including Champion, Clarks, Converse, L.L. Bean, New Balance and Timex.

Snyder, who was recognized four times by the CFDA as a Menswear Designer of the Year nominee and was a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, served as the head of men’s wear for J. Crew before launching his own brand. He has also worked at Polo Ralph Lauren and The Gap. He currently operates four stores, including two in Manhattan, and others in East Hampton, N.Y., and Greenwich, Conn. He plans to open a store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in April.

Elizabeth S. Marcuse, president of LIM College, said: “This year’s commencement ceremony will be a celebration not only of our talented graduates, but also of LIM’s 83 years as part of the fabric of New York City. Nothing says New York quite like Central Park, and Todd Snyder’s love for this city is infused in the DNA of his brand. I am certain he will be an inspirational figure as fashion’s future business leaders walk across the stage to accept their diplomas.”

Snyder’s brand is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, which purchased the label for $11 million in 2015. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

The Face of Ferreira

YSL Beauty is targeting Gen Z consumers with its newest brand ambassador.

The prestige beauty brand has tapped “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira as its latest U.S. brand ambassador. Ferreira is part of a new group of beauty faces tapped by the brand to “appeal to the Gen Z consumer and embody the brand’s values of boldness, community and connection,” according to YSL Beauty.

Barbie Ferreira Courtesy of YSL Beauty

“I’ve never shied away from expressing myself through makeup,” Ferreira said in a statement. “Makeup is a passion of mine, and I’m so excited and honored to be working with YSL Beauty and the legacy the brand has built.”

Ferreira will be featured in a series of digital campaigns promoting YSL Beauty’s makeup and its heritage fragrance, Black Opium. The actress’ first campaign promotes the brand’s new Lash Clash Mascara, which features the brand’s biggest mascara brush to date and is said to deliver more than 200 percent more volume to the lashes.

“Barbie represents the brand’s vision of the future, pushing boundaries in both culture and beauty with freedom of expression at our core,” said David Iop, vice president of global communications and image at YSL Beauty. “We recognize her as a unique, inspired creative who inspires her community to embrace their edge and individuality.”

The actress’ appointment is fitting for the brand’s focus on Gen Z. Ferreira’s hit HBO show “Euphoria” is known for inspiring makeup trends among the generation for its use of bold colors, graphic eyeliner looks and ample usage of glitter. “Euphoria” is airing its second season, with the show continuing its affinity for creating bold, yet emotional makeup looks.— LAYLA ILCHI

DVF and RBG

Diane von Furstenberg has been named the 2022 recipient of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award. The designer, who honored the late justice in 2020 with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the DVF Awards, will be presented with the award during a formal ceremony and gala at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., in March.

Diane von Furstenberg and Ruth Bader Ginsberg. Courtesy

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg represents everything I admire,” von Furstenberg said in an announcement about the award. “She was the embodiment of justice, strength and character. To get an award in her name is a great honor.”

The RBG Award was established in collaboration with the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation in 2020 to recognize the service of exceptional women. Von Furstenberg is joining an elite list: the inaugural recipient was Agnus Gund, who was followed by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2021.

The award’s five-person voting council includes David Rubenstein and former PepsiCo chief executive officer Indra Nooyi, and the nominating committee includes Adrienne Arsht, Martha Minow, Lionel Richie, James Rothschild and Martha Stewart. The Opperman Foundation also sponsors the Edward J. Devitt Distinguished Service to Justice Award. — KRISTEN TAUER