Zoë Kravitz Leads the Pack and Sézane Is Back in L.A.

ALL ABOUT ZOE: While she’s only attended the Met Gala several times throughout her career, Zoë Kravitz’s red carpet style has made the biggest impression on spectators.

According to a new report from Google, Kravitz is the most searched Met Gala red carpet style star since 2004. The finding is fitting, given the “Batman” actress’ edgy, cool-girl style has resonated with fans for quite some time.

Kravitz had arguably her most standout Met Gala style moment at last year’s event, which celebrated the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit. The actress stunned on the red carpet wearing a bejeweled, mesh dress custom made by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

This wasn’t the first time Kravitz had a standout Met Gala fashion moment. The actress also made an impression on the 2017 red carpet, which celebrated the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: The Art of the In-Between” exhibit. Kravitz attended the Met Gala wearing a custom, baby pink gown with black ruffle accents custom made by Oscar de la Renta.

Following Kravitz in Google’s ranking is Beyoncé, who has attended the Met Gala seven times. Beyoncé looked to Givenchy for four of her Met Gala appearances, most recently in 2016 for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” exhibit, where she wore a custom, latex and pearl-embellished gown. The year prior for the “China Through the Looking Glass” exhibit, she wore a sheer, floral-embellished gown.

Google’s third ranking, somewhat surprisingly, went to someone outside of the traditional celebrity sphere: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The congresswoman made her Met Gala debut last year, where she wore a custom Brother Vellies white gown that was painted in red to read “Tax the Rich.” Her dress received polarizing feedback, with some supporting the congresswoman and her message and others seeing it as hypocritical given how expensive Met Gala tickets are and that she likely attended for free.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala through the years. PMC

The congresswoman is followed in Google’s ranking by Kim Kardashian, a regular attendee at the Met Gala. Kardashian’s Met Gala looks have been wide ranging, including her polarizing floral-print Givenchy dress in 2013, her water-droplet inspired custom Mugler dress in 2019 and her head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit in 2021.

Rounding out Google’s ranking is Billie Eilish, who co-chaired last year’s Met Gala. Eilish steered away from her usual designer loungewear style for the Met Gala, instead giving a nod to old Hollywood glamour in a custom, peach-colored ballgown by Oscar de la Renta. — LAYLA ILCHI

BACK IN L.A.: Sézane has returned to Los Angeles.

The Paris-based brand first arrived in L.A. in 2018, opening a pop-up at the Grove (a year after unveiling its New York flagship); it’s now back, this time at Platform in Culver City, Calif.

Rumer Willis and Rainey Qualley Roger Kisby/WWD

“I have always had a fondness for Culver City, and the location of Platform is incredibly charming,” founder Morgane Sézalory, who launched the brand in 2013, told WWD. “The creative community and curation of independent brands that the space has orchestrated is so perfect for Sézane. We are so proud to be amongst so many others who share our ethos on low-impact practices and sustainability, it felt like such a natural step for us to return to the West Coast as part of the Platform.”

The B Corp-certified, Parisian boho-sweet brand, known for on-trend pieces such as the signature Will jacket and Farrow bucket bag, as well as high-waist denim, mariniere and feminine blouses with a French touch, has a natural affinity for L.A., and has been working with local influencers for several years.

To celebrate its new space, the brand threw a dinner at Ardor, the eatery at The West Hollywood Edition hotel — though Sézalory didn’t make the trip to L.A.

Her French team did, however, and were joined by rising Hollywood actresses Maria Bakalova, Akira Akbar, Ella Purnell and Laya DeLeon Hayes, as well as familiar fashion-industry faces Hilary Rhoda, TyLynn Nguyen and Elisa Sednaoui Dellal.

The menu, as imagined by Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur John Fraser, featured locally sourced ingredients — roasted veggies, grilled fish, steak — followed by a birthday cake for dessert. It was made for English actress Gabrielle Ryan.

“I can’t believe this!” exclaimed Ryan (costarring on Starz’s “Power Book IV: Force”), who was surprised with a custom red velvet creation, covered in edible flowers.

The affair was held in the garden terrace of the restaurant, surrounded by greenery and flowers, which guests were invited to take home (along with a gifted raffia tote). The women, wearing head-to-toe Sézane, included singer Kaien Cruz; model Camila Costa; actresses Abigail Spencer, Sarah Ramos, Asia Monet Ray, Nora Zehetner, Isabel Gravitt, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Rachel Matthews, Rainey Qualley, Rumer Willis, and stylists Jessica Paster and Tara Swennen.

The 1,600-square-foot store doesn’t have a closing date yet; if all goes well, it could be a permanent location at Platform, where neighbors include Reformation, Janessa Leone, Donni, chef and surfer Colin Whitbread’s new restaurant Fiish and more.

In addition to the women’s collections, Sezane’s L.A. boutique also offers lifestyle goods by Bitossi Home, children’s wear by Bobo Choses and fragrance from Les Parfums des Bienaime. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE