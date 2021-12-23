×
EXCLUSIVE: Victoria’s Secret Unveils Store of the Future in Chicago

Haute Couture Calendar Released

Sergio Rossi to Open Milan Boutique

Fashion Searches Spike After Premiere of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

Known for its over-the-top costume (and storyline), fans didn’t hesitate to start searching for their favorite items.

Emily in Paris. (L to R)
Lily Collins as Emily, Daria Panchenko as Petra in "Emily in Paris." STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

While the premiere of the much-anticipated second season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” was only this week, it seems certain fashion searches have already spiked within the first 24 hours.

According to data collected by ShopStyle, a digital shopping platform owned by Ebates, searches for items worn by characters such as Emily Cooper, Mindy Chen, Camille and Julien have increased.

The over-the-top ensembles worn by the main character Emily (played by Lily Collins), which usually features an abundance of playful prints and head accessories, propelled the uptick in search, with items like berets seeing an increase of 43 percent.

Fashion queries for a striped white and blue sweater, a gingham blazer and bucket hat were each up by 42 percent. Searches for a red gown increased by 41 percent while knee-high boots were up 37 percent. Additionally, internet searches for Dior also increased by 40 percent.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Samuel Arnold as Julien, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Samuel Arnold as Julien and Lily Collins as Emily in “Emily in Paris.” STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX
Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 209 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021
Lily Collins as Emily in “Emily in Paris.” STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

As for searches regarding Mindy (played by Ashley Park), Emily’s best friend in Paris, sequined blazers and a red bucket bag were up 69 percent and 60 percent, respectively. Queries for a leopard coat, red dress and black fedora increased by 53 percent, 41 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, fashion searches relating to Camille (played by Camille Razat), the true French girl in the series, increased by up to 80 percent, starting with a leather blazer dress. Queries for an oversize blazer, high-waisted trousers and a cropped blazer were up 50 percent, 46 percent and 44 percent, respectively.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lily Collins as Emily, Camille Razat as Camille in episode 201 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lily Collins as Emily and Camille Razat as Camille in “Emily in Paris.” CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Julien (played by Samuel Arnold), Emily’s hilarious and fashionable coworker, has also stepped up his fashion game in the second season. Searches regarding a purple blazer and white pants increased by 59 percent and 38 percent, respectively. Additionally, queries for a rose suit and white button up were also up 25 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

The series made a splash last year when viewers couldn’t get enough of the characters’ style and over-the-top storyline set in Paris. It’s no wonder the costumes caught the eyes of so many, as it was designed by legendary costume designer Patricia Field, who also worked on projects such as “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Sex and the City.”

“I enjoy what I do. I feel like I do it intelligently. I have a philosophy of my own. Basically, I like happy clothes,” Field told WWD in May. “So I have tended to do successful romantic comedies through the years.”

The second season’s costumes were by Marylin Fitoussi, while Field served as costume consultant.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Ashley Park as Mindy, Camille Razat as Camille, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 202 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021
Ashley Park as Mindy, Camille Razat as Camille and Lily Collins as Emily in “Emily in Paris.” Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021
Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 203 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021
Lily Collins as Emily in “Emily in Paris.” CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Last month, it was announced ViacomCBS Consumer Products — the parent company of MTV Entertainment Studios that produces “Emily in Paris” — is further fanning interest in the hit show by selling merchandise from a clutch of top luxury houses featured on the show. It dropped online just as season two started streaming on Dec. 22, allowing viewers to buy the checkered jacket from Chanel-owned Barrie worn by Emily or the tasseled Roberto Coin earrings worn by her vivacious sidekick Mindy.

Other participating brands include AZ Factory, Eye M by Ileana Makri and Zeus+Dione, along with other Chanel-owned specialty labels: Maison Michel for hats, Goossens Paris for jewelry and Causse Gantier for gloves.

