Fashion Searches Spike After News of Rihanna’s Pregnancy is Announced

Rihanna has always been known as one of the most stylish stars of our generation, so it should come as no surprise that fashion searches have spiked since the announcement of her pregnancy.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, announced her pregnancy in photos where she’s seen in a bright pink puffer trenchcoat by Chanel and long, blue ripped jeans as she walked hand-in-hand with the rapper on the streets of New York City. She also wore a black jeweled belt by Chanel and had her hair in long curls, keeping her makeup look simple.

The pink Chanel coat is reportedly from the fashion house’s fall 1996 collection.

According to data by Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for several items related to Rihanna’s pregnancy outfit spiked significantly in the last few hours. Searches for “pink padded coats” increased by 200 percent as compared to the prior hour, while queries for “ripped blue jeans” spiked by 175 percent.

Additionally, searches for “pearl necklaces” increased by 80 percent. The elaborate pearl piece worn by Rihanna is one from Vintage by Misty and is reportedly $11,000.

Meanwhile, A$AP wore a denim Carhartt Jacket, a white sweater vest and shiny leather black pants. Searches for the pieces in his outfit also increased demand, such as “men’s sweater vests” increased by 124 percent. Queries for “men’s leather trousers” and “Carhartt jackets” also increased by 78 percent and 75 percent, respectively, in the last few hours.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been reportedly dating since late 2020, with the latter confirming the relationship in May 2021 during his interview with GQ, in which he described her as “the love of [his] life.”

Throughout their relationship, the two cemented themselves as one of the most stylish couples as of late, stepping out in lavish, coordinating looks at everything from the Met Gala to street style.

