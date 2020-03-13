The Fashion Weeks and Major Events Disrupted Because of Coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, so too its effect on the fashion industry.

COVID-19 has steadily spread globally currently with more than 100 nations affected by the virus, with cases totaling at roughly 135,400 and the death toll at 4,988 as of March 13.

The virus hit Italy in the midst of Milan Fashion Week late February, causing many designers to rethink how they’d present their fall 2020 collections. Giorgio Armani, for one, barred a public audience at his runway show, later posting a video of the collection shown in an empty theater.

The virus continues to have an adverse effect on design houses, many of which have had to cancel or postpone their international resort 2021 shows.

Events are also not immune to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. A number of major gatherings — including SXSW, Coachella and the Tribeca Film Festival — have already been canceled, leading many to speculate the fate of others, such as the Met Gala, CFDA Awards and even the Olympic Games.

Here, WWD compiles a list of the fashion weeks and major events canceled or disrupted because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Resort 2021 Collections:

Armani:

The designer house revealed on March 5 that it is postponing its cruise 2021 show in Dubai, which was scheduled for April 19 and 20. The show was meant to coincide with the reopening of the Giorgio Armani boutique at the Dubai Mall. It is now postponed for November.

Gucci:

Gucci revealed on March 2 it has canceled its resort 2021 show in San Francisco on May 18.

Hermès:

Hermès has canceled its resort 2021 show in London on April 28.

Max Mara:

Max Mara has canceled its resort 2021 show scheduled for May 25 in St. Petersburg.

Prada:

Prada is postponing its resort 2021 show, scheduled for May 21 in Japan.

Versace:

Versace has postponed its co-ed cruise 2021 show scheduled for May 16 in the U.S.

Fall 2020 Collections:

Armani:

Giorgio Armani responded to the virus hitting Italy by barring a public audience at his fall 2020 runway show on Feb. 23, instead presenting the collection in an empty theater and posting videos of the show on the brand’s web site and social media platforms.

Burberry:

The British design house is postponing its fall 2020 runway show in Shanghai, which was scheduled for April 23. The show was meant to debut exclusive pieces made for the region.

Ralph Lauren:

Ralph Lauren has canceled his upcoming fall 2020 fashion show scheduled for April in New York. The designer had skipped out on February’s New York Fashion Week, instead revealing he would show the upcoming collection at an unspecified time in April.

Rosie Assoulin:

The designer canceled her fall 2020 presentation on March 1 during Paris Fashion Week, instead holding appointments in mid-March in New York City.

Other Shows and Fashion Weeks:

Beijing Fashion Week:



Beijing Fashion Week — scheduled to run from March 25 to 31 — has been postponed.

São Paolo Fashion Week:

São Paolo Fashion Week has canceled its spring 2020 edition. It was scheduled to run from April 24 to 28.

Shanghai Fashion Week:

Shanghai Fashion Week, which was meant to begin on March 26, has been postponed.

Organizers are now partnering with Alibaba’s Tmall to create an online platform for designers and brands to present their fall 2020 collections from March 24 to 30.

Tokyo Fashion Week:

Tokyo Fashion Week organizers announced on March 2 that the event would be canceled. The fashion week was scheduled to run from March 16 to 21.

Chanel:

The design house announced on Feb. 17 that it is postponing its restaging of the Métiers d’Art show in Beijing, scheduled for May. The collection was originally presented in Paris on Dec. 4.

Major Fashion Events:

The CFDA Awards:

The Council of Fashion Designers of America confirmed to WWD on March 6 that it is still going forward with its CFDA Awards on June 8 held at the New York Public Library.

The Met Gala:

The Met Costume Institute Gala, scheduled for May 4, has not yet been canceled, however, on March 12, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that it is temporarily closing its doors — as well as its other museums, The Met Breuer and The Met Cloisters — starting March 13.

“All museum events are canceled through April 3. Given the uncertain public health environment, we will review on a rolling basis which museum events beyond April 3 will be canceled or postponed. We are hoping for the best, but public health and safety are our first priorities,” said Nancy Chilton, chief external relations officer at the Costume Institute.

