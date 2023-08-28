‘Fashionable Dogs’ Comes to Manhattan’s Dog Museum

Dog lovers and fashion lovers may unite at this upcoming exhibit opening.

Located in Midtown Manhattan, The American Kennel Club’s Museum of the Dog will debut its newest exhibit themed “Fashionable Dogs” during New York Fashion Week. The exhibit will run from Sept. 7 to Dec. 31, 2023. The New York State Council on the Arts as well as the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature provided support for the exhibit.

“Fashionable Dogs” will trace the arc of popularity of several breeds through recent history, promising introspective dives on breeds like the borzoi, greyhound, poodle, Pekingese, Japanese chin, French bulldog and Great Dane. As with fashion trends, dog breeds come in and out of fashion per the exhibit’s summary. At least today, New Yorkers are especially keen on doodles, French bulldogs and, of course, rescues. From the runways to nobility, the exhibit will chronicle popular breeds with aid of paintings, fashion photography and accessories.

“Since the museum returned to New York, I have always wanted to do something around Fashion Week,” Alan Fausel, curator of the AKC Museum of the Dog, said in a press statement. “It was great fun to explore the many points of interaction between the dog and fashion world and we found a few delightful surprises along the way.”

Members of the AKC Museum of the Dog and selected guests are invited to an evening reception for “Fashionable Dogs” on Sept. 6 with a press preview to follow on Sept. 8. The AKC was founded in 1884 and is the largest nonprofit focused on the registry and sport of purebred dogs.