The latest iteration of the U.K. Department for International Trade’s #FashionIsGreat campaign brings British fashion to Sunset Boulevard.

The organization selected six British fashion brands to show at a temporary shop within Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard store, set to run through Aug. 7.

The group of brands consists of women’s lines Rixo and Belize, men’s labels Oliver Spencer and E. Tautz and accessories from Stow and The Cambridge Satchel Company. The pop-up space was designed with the help of Agency TK.

“They’re brands that fit with the style and ethos of Fred Segal. They needed to be the right fit and vibe for the Fred Segal brand,” U.K. Department for International Trade Regional Director Tim Crouch explained of how the pop-up shop’s brand roster was selected. “They had to be able to sell inventory while also not overlapping with other activities.”

The designers also had an already established relationship with the Department for International Trade, Crouch added, seeking the organization’s assistance in expanding their presence specifically on the West Coast.

The marketing program #FashionIsGreat represents the fashion arm to the department’s broader Great marketing program that was born out of marketing efforts around the 2012 Olympics in a bid to raise the profile of British companies.

The pop-up is the first time the organization is working with Fred Segal. In the past it has also worked with retailers in Asia, Europe, Latin America and also Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue in the U.S. Additional marketing activities similar to Fred Segal are not currently planned anywhere else in the U.S.

How to position a brand in a competitive landscape without losing the vision and navigating trade rules are some of the top challenges the Department for International Trade provides guidance on to British designers looking to expand overseas.

“There are a number of different ways that we think about the success of a campaign like the #FashionIsGreat campaign,” Crouch said when asked how efficacy is measured.

He went on to say the high-level goals across any marketing effort are increasing the number of British brands exporting and also helping those companies nab more overseas investment and growth.