Fashionphile, Christie’s Team on New York-inspired Handbag Auction

Fashionphile and Christie's New York Edit includes rare and trending handbags from Hermès, Chanel and Louis Vuitton now to June 9.

A pink staircase displays a trio
A pink trio of specialty Hermès handbags

Fashionphile and Christie’s love New York — and handbags especially.

In a move to commemorate Fashionphile’s new Chelsea digs, which opens this Friday, the duo launched “The New York Edit,” an online-only handbag auction running May 26 to June 9. Capturing the essence of New York’s fashion-forward persona and melting pot of styles, the edit includes a special Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Kelly 25, which leads the auction. That handbag alone is estimated to pull $150,000 to $200,000 at pre-sale, per Christie’s.

But there’s plenty more to see.

Leaning on Christie’s established presence in New York, the businesses came up with a mix of several iconic pieces from Hermès, Chanel and Louis Vuitton and many more of today’s in-demand labels, styles and hues that make an appearance in the auction. “We feel like that’s one thing that we do very well,” Sarah Davis, Fashionphile’s founder and president, told WWD.

“As the emphasis on sustainable shopping has become more prevalent in today’s luxury collecting circles, Christie’s is proud to align with another leader in the secondary market,” added Rachel Koffsky, international senior specialist, handbags and accessories at Christie’s. “Sustainability is an important pillar at Christie’s, and in looking to the secondary market to collect, consumers can ensure they are acquiring a timeless object that will stand the test of time — in both style and construction.”

Koffsky said the pieces are sure to delight collectors for decades more to come.

Additional callouts include the “holy-grail” Himalaya Birkin 30 (estimated to fetch $70,000 to $90,000) alongside newly released limited-edition models like a Nata In & Out Kelly 25 (estimated at $20,000 to $25,000), a Rose Mexico Marble Silk Constance 24 (estimated at $15,000 to $20,000) and a Bleu Saphir Padded Kelly 25 (estimated at $24,000 to $30,000).

Accessories and lifestyle goods, including rare Chanel costume jewelry, Hermès home items and newly released Limited Edition Dior B23 Sneakers by Kim Jones, are also in the lineup. The full assortment will be displayed in New York at Christie’s New York Luxury Week running June 3 to 8.

