Fashionphile is injecting its luxury resale prowess and curated finds to Neighborhood Goods stores starting this Thursday.

Neighborhood Goods — a retailer carving a hyper-localized, rotating assortment of contemporary brands — counts three stores in Austin and Plano, Texas, as well as in New York City. Fashionphile marks the latest chapter of growth, following Neighborhood Goods’ launch of The Marketplace, which sports a hand-picked selection of consumer packaged goods like trendy plant-based meats and sparkling water.

Fashionphile’s initial accessories assortment for Neighborhood Goods will include brands like Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

According to Sarah Davis, Fashionphile founder and president, the physical retail space has its perks for Fashionphile sellers.

“As more and more brands compete for the same customers online, organic reach becomes more difficult and hashtags less effective. All of that competition drives the cost of digital acquisition up, so we are motivated to get creative,” she said. “Studies have shown that physical retail can have a substantial and sustained ‘halo’ effect on web traffic. We’re excited to introduce more people across the country shopping in Neighborhood Goods to our online brand. This is a trend we’ve seen play out at Fashionphile since we opened our doors to sellers in Beverly Hills in 2007.”

The momentum in resale is going strong. Just this June, Fashionphile announced plans to build a new 60,000-square-foot facility to house its East Coast operations in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Noting Fashionphile customers love the “ease of coming in to sell, process returns or pick up online orders,” Davis said the company strategically operates eight selling studios in “nontraditional” retail settings. Neiman Marcus is one such physical touchpoint that materializes just some of the 45,000 unique items on Fashionphile’s website.

Data, according to Davis, is a differentiator that informs the partnership.

“We know what’s more likely to be a ‘grab and go’ almost impulse buy type item, rather than something that may literally need the eyes of the world on it online,” she said. “Most importantly, our product lends itself to in-person customer discovery. Selling pre-owned product means that each and every sku is unique, and we’re curious about how physical retail can impact our rate of return and customer retention metrics while delivering an elevated and unique brand moment.”

Neighborhood Goods said success for the long-term partnership will be measured in terms of new customers, sales and in identifying new brands and products that resonate with its core customer markets.