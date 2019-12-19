NAY FAY: Fay said Thursday it has parted ways with creative director Arthur Arbesser, who was appointed to the role in 2017.

The outerwear label’s spring 2020 collection hitting the stores next month will be the last one created by the Austrian designer.

“On behalf of the entire company I wish to thank Arthur Arbesser for his innovative vision. I personally think that this collaboration has proven to be extremely fruitful for both sides,” Andrea Della Valle, vice president of Tod’s Group, which controls the Fay brand, said in a statement.

During the upcoming Milan Men’s Fashion Week next month, the company will unveil the second chapter of its Fay Archive project, working with explorer Alessandro Squarzi, who owns more than 6,000 original pieces. As reported, the project was first introduced last June.

A Central Saint Martins’ graduate, Arbesser, who was born in Vienna, cut his teeth at Giorgio Armani before launching his namesake line in 2013. From 2015 to 2016, the designer was also creative director of the Iceberg women’s wear line.

His appointment at the creative helm of Fay in 2017 followed the departure of Tommaso Aquilano and Roberto Rimondi after an almost six-year tenure at the brand. Back in 2011, Aquilano and Rimondi succeeded Giles Deacon.

Along with the Fay label, Tod’s SpA, which is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, also controls the Tod’s, Hogan and Roger Vivier brands.