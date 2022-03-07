FaZe Clan Adds Snoop Dogg to Board of Directors

FaZe Clan has a new board member in Snoop Dogg.

The 50-year-old rapper and media personality, who recently performed at Super Bowl LVI in a FaZe Clan chain, is now a member of FaZe Clan’s talent network and the media platform’s board.

As a new member, he will represent the brand with the name FaZe Snoop, joining a long list of monikers the rapper has assumed over his career including first stage name Snoop Doggy Dogg and briefly Snoop Lion.

“The organic relationship between FaZe and Snoop has been building for years now, so we are thrilled to officially welcome FaZe Snoop to the family. As the original internet kid and first-generation gamer, Snoop has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle and gaming,” said FaZe Clan chief strategy officer Kai Henry in a statement. “Today, Snoop is a prominent voice in the emerging Web3 community and we have exciting plans to create together in the metaverse, driving new engagement opportunities for both of our fanbases.”

As a member of FaZe Clan, Snoop will launch a community outreach program for charitable activities for the youth. He will also bring entertainment industry experience, gaming and culture to the platform. FaZe hosted a NFL flag football game to kick off their joint marketing initiative and donated $25,000 to Snoop’s Youth Football League.

Snoop is an avid gamer who livestreams playing games like Madden between hosting shows like the award-winning “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” from 2016 and TBS game show “The Joker’s Wild.” He went viral in 2021 for quitting a game of Madden but forgetting to exit the livestream that continued to record for seven hours.

“As I’ve been watching what FaZe Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing,” said Cordell Broadus, Snoop’s son and creative consultant, Channel 21, in a statement. “When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create so I brought them together in this partnership. I can’t wait for the world to see what we are about to do.”

Prior to this announcement, FaZe announced a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp to become a publicly traded company. The deal is expected to close this spring.